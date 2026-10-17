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Jogos de hoje: quem joga no futebol e onde assistir ao vivo – sábado (17/10/2026)

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PorRedação Lance!Rio de Janeiro (RJ)
17/10/2026 06:00
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Raphinha e Yamal comemoram gol do Barcelona em La Liga
Raphinha está relacionado para Betis x Barcelona (Foto: Lluis GENE / AFP)

Este sábado (17) terá uma programação diversificada para os fãs de futebol, com partidas por diversas competições nacionais e internacionais. Os destaques ficam para Everton x Chelsea, Espanyol x Atlético de Madrid, Betis x Barcelona, Strasbourg x PSG e Botafogo x Chapecoense.

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Dembélé comemora ao lado de Hakimi gol marcado pelo PSG sobre o Manchester City, na Champions League
PSG enfrentará o Strasbourg pela Ligue 1(Foto: Oli Scarff/AFP)

Confira os jogos de hoje

Copa Libertadores feminina

0h – Caracas x Independiente Santa Fe

Premier League

8h30 – Everton x Chelsea – Disney +

11h – Brentford x Liverpool – Disney +

11h – Fulham x Hull City – Disney +

11h – Manchester City x Ipswich Town – Disney +

13h30 – Newcastle x Aston Villa – Disney +

FA Cup

8h30 – Bury x Harrogate Town

11h – Sholing x SE Dons

11h – Southend United x Berkhamsted

11h – Wimborne Town x Chelmsford City

11h – Eastleigh x Brentwood Town

11h – Plymouth Parkway x Chertsey Town

11h – Boreham Wood x Woking

11h – Wealdstone x Worthing

11h – Dover Athletic x Dorking Wanderers

11h – Torquay United x Oxford City

11h – Gateshead x Stafford Rangers

11h – Leatherhead x Yeovil Town

11h – Harborough Town x Spennymoor Town

11h – Chorley x Worcester City

11h – Halifax Town x South Shields

11h – Leiston x Guiseley

11h – Barrow x Gloucester City

11h – Hartlepool United x Marine

11h – Boston United x Scunthorpe United

11h – Altrincham x United of Manchester

11h – AFC Rushden & Diamonds x Morecambe

11h – Kidderminster Harriers x Solihull Moors

11h – Carlisle United x Tamworth

11h – Salisbury x Eastbourne Borough

11h – Sutton United x Truro City

11h – Chesham United x Forest Green Rovers

11h – Uxbridge x Hornchurch

11h – Aldershot Town x Tadley Calleva

11h – Macclesfield x Anstey Nomads

11h – Spalding United x Alvechurch

11h – Bedford Town x Cray Wanderers

11h – Fylde x Atherton Collieries

La Liga

9h – Espanyol x Atlético de Madrid – Disney + e Prime Video

11h15 – Villarreal x Elche – Disney + e Prime Video

13h30 – Betis x Barcelona – Disney + e Prime Video

16h – Valencia x Athletic Bilbao – Disney + e Prime Video

Serie C1

9h30 – Pianese x Pineto

9h30 – Internazionale II x Monopoli

9h30 – AC Carpi x Lumezzane

9h30 – Guidonia Montecelio 1937 x Forlì

9h30 – Reggiana x Torres

9h30 – Vado x Sambenedettese

12h30 – Folgore Caratese x Treviso

12h30 – Salernitana x Scafatese

12h30 – Potenza x Catania

Serie A TIM

10h – Venezia x Napoli – SportyNet (YouTube) e Disney+

13h – Bologna x Internazionale

15h45 – Roma x Genoa – SportyNet (YouTube) e Disney+

Bundesliga

10h30 – Union Berlin x Borussia Dortmund – SportyNet, CazéTV e OneFootball

10h30 – Hamburgo x Stuttgart – SportyNet (YouTube) e OneFootball

10h30 – Werder Bremen x Paderborn – Canal GOAT, Jovem Pan Esportes (YouTube) e OneFootball

10h30 – Schalke 04 x Mainz – OneFootball

10h30 – Elversberg x Augsburg – Canal GOAT e OneFootball

13h30 – Bayern Munique x RB Leipzig – X Sports, CazéTV e OneFootball

Ligue 1

12h15 – Strasbourg x Paris Saint Germain

15h45 – Troyes x Lens – Cazé TV

15h45 – Lille x Brestois – Cazé TV

Liga

12h40 – NEOM x Al Ittifaq – Canal GOAT

15h – Diriyah Club x Al Taawoun

Série B

16h30 – Ceará x Juventude – Disney +, ESPN, GOAT e Rede TV

18h30 – América-MG x Operário-PR – Disney +, ESPN e Disney+

Série C

17h – Maringá x Ferroviária – Canal do Benja, SportyNet, Band e TMC

Brasileirão Série A

18h – Botafogo x Chapecoense – Premiere, Cazé TV, Record e YouTube

18h30 – Atlético-MG x Coritiba – Premiere

19h30 – Athletico PR x Palmeiras – Prime Video

21h – São Paulo x Vasco – Premiere e Sportv

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