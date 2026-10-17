Jogos de hoje: quem joga no futebol e onde assistir ao vivo – sábado (17/10/2026)
Veja as partidas televisionadas do melhor esporte do mundo
Este sábado (17) terá uma programação diversificada para os fãs de futebol, com partidas por diversas competições nacionais e internacionais. Os destaques ficam para Everton x Chelsea, Espanyol x Atlético de Madrid, Betis x Barcelona, Strasbourg x PSG e Botafogo x Chapecoense.
➡️Tudo sobre os maiores times e as grandes estrelas do futebol no mundo afora agora no WhatsApp. Siga o nosso canal Lance! Futebol Internacional
Confira os jogos de hoje
Copa Libertadores feminina
0h – Caracas x Independiente Santa Fe
Premier League
8h30 – Everton x Chelsea – Disney +
11h – Brentford x Liverpool – Disney +
11h – Fulham x Hull City – Disney +
11h – Manchester City x Ipswich Town – Disney +
13h30 – Newcastle x Aston Villa – Disney +
FA Cup
8h30 – Bury x Harrogate Town
11h – Sholing x SE Dons
11h – Southend United x Berkhamsted
11h – Wimborne Town x Chelmsford City
11h – Eastleigh x Brentwood Town
11h – Plymouth Parkway x Chertsey Town
11h – Boreham Wood x Woking
11h – Wealdstone x Worthing
11h – Dover Athletic x Dorking Wanderers
11h – Torquay United x Oxford City
11h – Gateshead x Stafford Rangers
11h – Leatherhead x Yeovil Town
11h – Harborough Town x Spennymoor Town
11h – Chorley x Worcester City
11h – Halifax Town x South Shields
11h – Leiston x Guiseley
11h – Barrow x Gloucester City
11h – Hartlepool United x Marine
11h – Boston United x Scunthorpe United
11h – Altrincham x United of Manchester
11h – AFC Rushden & Diamonds x Morecambe
11h – Kidderminster Harriers x Solihull Moors
11h – Carlisle United x Tamworth
11h – Salisbury x Eastbourne Borough
11h – Sutton United x Truro City
11h – Chesham United x Forest Green Rovers
11h – Uxbridge x Hornchurch
11h – Aldershot Town x Tadley Calleva
11h – Macclesfield x Anstey Nomads
11h – Spalding United x Alvechurch
11h – Bedford Town x Cray Wanderers
11h – Fylde x Atherton Collieries
La Liga
9h – Espanyol x Atlético de Madrid – Disney + e Prime Video
11h15 – Villarreal x Elche – Disney + e Prime Video
13h30 – Betis x Barcelona – Disney + e Prime Video
16h – Valencia x Athletic Bilbao – Disney + e Prime Video
Serie C1
9h30 – Pianese x Pineto
9h30 – Internazionale II x Monopoli
9h30 – AC Carpi x Lumezzane
9h30 – Guidonia Montecelio 1937 x Forlì
9h30 – Reggiana x Torres
9h30 – Vado x Sambenedettese
12h30 – Folgore Caratese x Treviso
12h30 – Salernitana x Scafatese
12h30 – Potenza x Catania
Serie A TIM
10h – Venezia x Napoli – SportyNet (YouTube) e Disney+
13h – Bologna x Internazionale
15h45 – Roma x Genoa – SportyNet (YouTube) e Disney+
Bundesliga
10h30 – Union Berlin x Borussia Dortmund – SportyNet, CazéTV e OneFootball
10h30 – Hamburgo x Stuttgart – SportyNet (YouTube) e OneFootball
10h30 – Werder Bremen x Paderborn – Canal GOAT, Jovem Pan Esportes (YouTube) e OneFootball
10h30 – Schalke 04 x Mainz – OneFootball
10h30 – Elversberg x Augsburg – Canal GOAT e OneFootball
13h30 – Bayern Munique x RB Leipzig – X Sports, CazéTV e OneFootball
Ligue 1
12h15 – Strasbourg x Paris Saint Germain
15h45 – Troyes x Lens – Cazé TV
15h45 – Lille x Brestois – Cazé TV
Liga
12h40 – NEOM x Al Ittifaq – Canal GOAT
15h – Diriyah Club x Al Taawoun
Série B
16h30 – Ceará x Juventude – Disney +, ESPN, GOAT e Rede TV
18h30 – América-MG x Operário-PR – Disney +, ESPN e Disney+
Série C
17h – Maringá x Ferroviária – Canal do Benja, SportyNet, Band e TMC
Brasileirão Série A
18h – Botafogo x Chapecoense – Premiere, Cazé TV, Record e YouTube
18h30 – Atlético-MG x Coritiba – Premiere
19h30 – Athletico PR x Palmeiras – Prime Video
21h – São Paulo x Vasco – Premiere e Sportv
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Avaí x Athletic Club MG: onde assistir, horário e escalaçõesHá 1 hora
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São Bernardo x Criciúma: onde assistir, horário e escalaçõesHá 1 hora
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Manchester City x Ipswich Town: onde assistir, horário e escalaçõesHá 1 hora
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Brentford x Liverpool: onde assistir, horário e escalaçõesHá 1 hora
Mais LANCE!