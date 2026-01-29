menu hamburguer
imagem topo menu
logo Lance!X
Logo Lance!
Ícone de Times

Times

Ícone de Futebol

Futebol

Ícone de Esportes

Esportes

Ícone de Lance! +

Lance! +

imagem casa breadcrumbsimagem casa breadcrumbsFutebol Internacional

Europa League: veja resumo da última rodada e como fica a situação no mata-mata

Oito equipes garantiram vaga direta, 16 avançaram para os playoffs e 12 foram eliminadas

Avatar
Lance!
Rio de Janeiro (RJ)
Dia 29/01/2026
19:15
Atualizado há 1 minutos
Troféus da Europa League e Conference League exibidos durante o sorteio dos torneios
imagem cameraTroféus da Europa League e Conference League exibidos antes do sorteio da Uefa na temporada 2024/25 (Foto: Frederic Dides/AFP)
  • Matéria
  • Mais Notícias

A fase de liga da Europa League 2025/26 terminou nesta quinta-feira (29) com a oitava rodada e decidiu os oito clubes classificados diretamente para as oitavas de final, os oito que avançam para os playoffs — ocupantes das posições entre a nona e a 24ª colocação — e as equipes que deixam a principal competição continental nesta temporada. A seguir, o Lance! apresenta um panorama completo dos jogos de hoje.

continua após a publicidade

Relacionadas

➡️Tudo sobre os maiores times e as grandes estrelas do futebol no mundo afora agora no WhatsApp. Siga o nosso canal Lance! Futebol Internacional

Resultados da última rodada ⚔️

  • 🟣🔵 Aston Villa 3x2 RB Salzburg 🔴⚪

Gols: Morgan Rogers 64', Tyrone Mings 76', Jamaldeen Jimoh 87' (Aston Villa); Karim Konaté 33', Moussa Kounfolo Yeo 49' (RB Salzburg).

  • 🔵🔴 Basel 0x1 Viktoria Plzeň 🔵🟡

Gol: Jiří Panoš 39' (Viktoria Plzeň).

  • 🟢⚪ Celtic 4x2 Utrecht ⚪🔵

Gols: Benjamin Nygren 6', Nick Viergever 10' (OG), Arne Engels 19' (Pen.), Auston Trusty 66' (Celtic); Dani de Wit 44', Adrian Blake 62' (Utrecht).

continua após a publicidade
FBL-EUR-C3-CELTIC-UTRECHT
Kasper Schmeichel, do Celtic (#01), e companheiros aguardam revisão do VAR contra o Utrecht, em partida válida pela Europa League 2025/26 (Foto: Andy Buchanan/AFP)
  • 🔴⚫ Midtjylland 2x0 Dinamo Zagreb 🔵🔴

Gols: Aral Şimşir 49', Victor Bak Jensen 74' (Midtjylland).

  • 🔵⚪ Porto 3x1 Rangers 🔵🔵

Gols: Djeidi Gassama 6', Rodrigo Mora 27', Francisco Moura 36' (Porto); Emmanuel Fernandez 41' (OG, Rangers).

  • 🔵🔴 FCSB 1x1 Fenerbahçe 🟡🟢

Gols: İsmail Yüksek 18' (Fenerbahçe); Juri Cisotti 71' (FCSB).

  • 🔴⚪ Estrela Vermelha 0x1 Celta de Vigo ⚪🔵

Gols: Fer López 87' (Celta Vigo); Bruno Duarte 89' (Estrela Vermelha).

  • 🟡🔴 Go Ahead Eagles 0x0 Braga 🔴⚪

  • 🔵🔵 Genk 2x1 Malmö 🔵⚪

Gols: Taha Ali 4', Daan Heymans 45' (Pen.) (Genk); Konstantinos Karetsas 82' (Malmö FF).

  • 🔴⚪ Lille 1x0 SC Freiburg ⚫⚪

Gol: Olivier Giroud 90'+2 (P) (Lille).

  • 🟢🟡 Ludogorets 1x0 Nice ⚪🔵

Gol: Petar Stanić 42' (Ludogorets).

  1. 🔵 Maccabi Tel Aviv 0x3 Bologna 🔴⚫

Gols: Jonathan Rowe 35', Riccardo Orsolini 47', Tommaso Pobega 90'+4 (Bologna).

  • 🔴⚪ Nottingham Forest 4x0 Ferencváros 🟢⚪

Gols: Bence Ötvös 17' (OG), Igor Jesus 21', 55', James McAtee 90' (Pen.) (Nottingham Forest).

  • 🔴⚪ Lyon 3x2 PAOK ⚫⚪

Gols: Remi Himbert 33', Khalis Merah 55', Soualiho Meïté 66', Alejandro Gomes Rodriguez 90'+3 (Lyon); Giorgos Giakoumakis 20', Adam Karabec 88' (PAOK).

  • 🟢⚪ Panathinaikos FC 1x1 Roma 🟠🔴

Gols: Vicente Taborda 58' (Panathinaikos); Jan Ziółkowski 80' (Roma)

  • 🟢⚪ Real Betis 2x1 Feyenoord ⚪🔴

Gols: Antony 17', Abdessamad Ezzalzouli 32' (Real Betis); Casper Tengstedt 77' (Feyenoord).

➡️ Europeus reagem a show de Antony pelo Betis: 'Seleção de Ancelotti'

Antony, do Real Betis (#7), ccelebra o primeiro gol da equipe contra o Feyenoord, em partida válida pela Europa League 2025/26 (Foto: Cristina Quicler/AFP)
Antony, do Real Betis (#7), ccelebra o primeiro gol da equipe contra o Feyenoord, em partida válida pela Europa League 2025/26 (Foto: Cristina Quicler/AFP)
  • ⚪⚫ SK Sturm Graz 1x0 SK Brann 🔴⚪

Gol: Otar Kiteishvili 85' (Sturm Graz).

  • ⚪🔴 VfB Stuttgart 3x2 Young Boys ⚫🟡

Gols: Deniz Undav 6', Armin Gigović 42', Chema Andrés 90' (Stuttgart); Ermedin Demirović 7', Sandro Lauper 57' (Young Boys).

Resumo final 🏆

👏 1º ao 8º (oitavas de final):
Lyon, Aston Villa, Midtjylland, Porto, Real Betis, Braga, Freiburg, Roma.

🆗 9º ao 24º (playoffs):
Genk, Bologna, Stuttgart, Ferencváros, Nottingham Forest, Viktoria Plzeň, Estrela Vermelha, Celta de Vigo, PAOK, Lille, Fenerbahçe, Panathinaikos, Celtic, Lodugorets, Dinamo Zagreb, Brann.

continua após a publicidade

❌ 25º ao 36º (eliminados):
Young Boys, Sturm Graz, FCSB, Go Ahead Eagles, Feyenoord, Basel, RB Salzburg, Rangers, Nice, Utrecht, Malmö, Maccabi Tel Aviv.

Tabela final da fase de liga 🔢

#TimePVEDGolsPts

1

Lyon

8

7

0

1

18:5

21

2

Aston Villa

8

7

0

1

14:6

21

3

Midtjylland

8

6

1

1

18:8

19

4

Porto

8

5

2

1

13:7

17

5

Real Betis

8

5

2

1

13:7

17

6

Braga

8

5

2

1

11:5

17

7

Freiburg

8

5

2

1

10:4

17

8

Roma

8

5

1

2

13:6

16

9

Genk

8

5

1

2

11:7

16

10

Bologna

8

4

3

1

14:7

15

11

Stuttgart

8

5

0

3

15:9

15

12

Ferencváros

8

4

3

1

12:11

15

13

Nottingham Forest

8

4

2

2

15:7

14

14

Viktoria Plzeň

8

3

5

0

8:3

14

15

Estrela Vermelha

8

4

2

2

7:6

14

16

Celta de Vigo

8

4

1

3

15:11

13

17

PAOK

8

3

3

2

17:14

12

18

Lille

8

4

0

4

12:9

12

19

Fenerbahçe

8

3

3

2

10:7

12

20

Panathinaikos

8

3

3

2

11:9

12

21

Celtic

8

3

2

3

13:15

11

22

Ludogorets

8

3

1

4

12:15

10

23

Dinamo Zagreb

8

3

1

4

12:16

10

24

Brann

8

2

3

3

9:11

9

25

Young Boys

8

3

0

5

10:16

9

26

Sturm Graz

8

2

1

5

5:11

7

27

FCSB

8

2

1

5

9:16

7

28

Go Ahead Eagles

8

2

1

5

6:14

7

29

Feyenoord

8

2

0

6

11:15

6

30

Basel

8

2

0

6

9:13

6

31

Red Bull Salzburg

8

2

0

6

10:15

6

32

Rangers

8

1

1

6

5:14

4

33

Nice

8

1

0

7

7:15

3

34

Utrecht

8

0

1

7

5:15

1

35

Malmö

8

0

1

7

4:15

1

36

Maccabi Tel Aviv

8

0

1

7

2:22

1

➡️Siga o Lance! no WhatsApp e acompanhe em tempo real as principais notícias do esporte

📲 De olho no Lance! e no Futebol Internacional. Todas as notícias, informações e acontecimentos em um só lugar.

circulo com pontos dentroTudo sobre

Siga o Lance! no Google
Logo Google News
  • Matéria
  • Mais Notícias