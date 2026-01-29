Europa League: veja resumo da última rodada e como fica a situação no mata-mata
Oito equipes garantiram vaga direta, 16 avançaram para os playoffs e 12 foram eliminadas
A fase de liga da Europa League 2025/26 terminou nesta quinta-feira (29) com a oitava rodada e decidiu os oito clubes classificados diretamente para as oitavas de final, os oito que avançam para os playoffs — ocupantes das posições entre a nona e a 24ª colocação — e as equipes que deixam a principal competição continental nesta temporada. A seguir, o Lance! apresenta um panorama completo dos jogos de hoje.
Resultados da última rodada ⚔️
- 🟣🔵 Aston Villa 3x2 RB Salzburg 🔴⚪
Gols: Morgan Rogers 64', Tyrone Mings 76', Jamaldeen Jimoh 87' (Aston Villa); Karim Konaté 33', Moussa Kounfolo Yeo 49' (RB Salzburg).
- 🔵🔴 Basel 0x1 Viktoria Plzeň 🔵🟡
Gol: Jiří Panoš 39' (Viktoria Plzeň).
- 🟢⚪ Celtic 4x2 Utrecht ⚪🔵
Gols: Benjamin Nygren 6', Nick Viergever 10' (OG), Arne Engels 19' (Pen.), Auston Trusty 66' (Celtic); Dani de Wit 44', Adrian Blake 62' (Utrecht).
- 🔴⚫ Midtjylland 2x0 Dinamo Zagreb 🔵🔴
Gols: Aral Şimşir 49', Victor Bak Jensen 74' (Midtjylland).
- 🔵⚪ Porto 3x1 Rangers 🔵🔵
Gols: Djeidi Gassama 6', Rodrigo Mora 27', Francisco Moura 36' (Porto); Emmanuel Fernandez 41' (OG, Rangers).
- 🔵🔴 FCSB 1x1 Fenerbahçe 🟡🟢
Gols: İsmail Yüksek 18' (Fenerbahçe); Juri Cisotti 71' (FCSB).
- 🔴⚪ Estrela Vermelha 0x1 Celta de Vigo ⚪🔵
Gols: Fer López 87' (Celta Vigo); Bruno Duarte 89' (Estrela Vermelha).
- 🟡🔴 Go Ahead Eagles 0x0 Braga 🔴⚪
- 🔵🔵 Genk 2x1 Malmö 🔵⚪
Gols: Taha Ali 4', Daan Heymans 45' (Pen.) (Genk); Konstantinos Karetsas 82' (Malmö FF).
- 🔴⚪ Lille 1x0 SC Freiburg ⚫⚪
Gol: Olivier Giroud 90'+2 (P) (Lille).
- 🟢🟡 Ludogorets 1x0 Nice ⚪🔵
Gol: Petar Stanić 42' (Ludogorets).
- 🔵 Maccabi Tel Aviv 0x3 Bologna 🔴⚫
Gols: Jonathan Rowe 35', Riccardo Orsolini 47', Tommaso Pobega 90'+4 (Bologna).
- 🔴⚪ Nottingham Forest 4x0 Ferencváros 🟢⚪
Gols: Bence Ötvös 17' (OG), Igor Jesus 21', 55', James McAtee 90' (Pen.) (Nottingham Forest).
- 🔴⚪ Lyon 3x2 PAOK ⚫⚪
Gols: Remi Himbert 33', Khalis Merah 55', Soualiho Meïté 66', Alejandro Gomes Rodriguez 90'+3 (Lyon); Giorgos Giakoumakis 20', Adam Karabec 88' (PAOK).
- 🟢⚪ Panathinaikos FC 1x1 Roma 🟠🔴
Gols: Vicente Taborda 58' (Panathinaikos); Jan Ziółkowski 80' (Roma)
- 🟢⚪ Real Betis 2x1 Feyenoord ⚪🔴
Gols: Antony 17', Abdessamad Ezzalzouli 32' (Real Betis); Casper Tengstedt 77' (Feyenoord).
- ⚪⚫ SK Sturm Graz 1x0 SK Brann 🔴⚪
Gol: Otar Kiteishvili 85' (Sturm Graz).
- ⚪🔴 VfB Stuttgart 3x2 Young Boys ⚫🟡
Gols: Deniz Undav 6', Armin Gigović 42', Chema Andrés 90' (Stuttgart); Ermedin Demirović 7', Sandro Lauper 57' (Young Boys).
Resumo final 🏆
👏 1º ao 8º (oitavas de final):
Lyon, Aston Villa, Midtjylland, Porto, Real Betis, Braga, Freiburg, Roma.
🆗 9º ao 24º (playoffs):
Genk, Bologna, Stuttgart, Ferencváros, Nottingham Forest, Viktoria Plzeň, Estrela Vermelha, Celta de Vigo, PAOK, Lille, Fenerbahçe, Panathinaikos, Celtic, Lodugorets, Dinamo Zagreb, Brann.
❌ 25º ao 36º (eliminados):
Young Boys, Sturm Graz, FCSB, Go Ahead Eagles, Feyenoord, Basel, RB Salzburg, Rangers, Nice, Utrecht, Malmö, Maccabi Tel Aviv.
Tabela final da fase de liga 🔢
|#
|Time
|P
|V
|E
|D
|Gols
|Pts
1
Lyon
8
7
0
1
18:5
21
2
Aston Villa
8
7
0
1
14:6
21
3
Midtjylland
8
6
1
1
18:8
19
4
Porto
8
5
2
1
13:7
17
5
Real Betis
8
5
2
1
13:7
17
6
Braga
8
5
2
1
11:5
17
7
Freiburg
8
5
2
1
10:4
17
8
Roma
8
5
1
2
13:6
16
9
Genk
8
5
1
2
11:7
16
10
Bologna
8
4
3
1
14:7
15
11
Stuttgart
8
5
0
3
15:9
15
12
Ferencváros
8
4
3
1
12:11
15
13
Nottingham Forest
8
4
2
2
15:7
14
14
Viktoria Plzeň
8
3
5
0
8:3
14
15
Estrela Vermelha
8
4
2
2
7:6
14
16
Celta de Vigo
8
4
1
3
15:11
13
17
PAOK
8
3
3
2
17:14
12
18
Lille
8
4
0
4
12:9
12
19
Fenerbahçe
8
3
3
2
10:7
12
20
Panathinaikos
8
3
3
2
11:9
12
21
Celtic
8
3
2
3
13:15
11
22
Ludogorets
8
3
1
4
12:15
10
23
Dinamo Zagreb
8
3
1
4
12:16
10
24
Brann
8
2
3
3
9:11
9
25
Young Boys
8
3
0
5
10:16
9
26
Sturm Graz
8
2
1
5
5:11
7
27
FCSB
8
2
1
5
9:16
7
28
Go Ahead Eagles
8
2
1
5
6:14
7
29
Feyenoord
8
2
0
6
11:15
6
30
Basel
8
2
0
6
9:13
6
31
Red Bull Salzburg
8
2
0
6
10:15
6
32
Rangers
8
1
1
6
5:14
4
33
Nice
8
1
0
7
7:15
3
34
Utrecht
8
0
1
7
5:15
1
35
Malmö
8
0
1
7
4:15
1
36
Maccabi Tel Aviv
8
0
1
7
2:22
1
