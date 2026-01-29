A fase de liga da Europa League 2025/26 terminou nesta quinta-feira (29) com a oitava rodada e decidiu os oito clubes classificados diretamente para as oitavas de final, os oito que avançam para os playoffs — ocupantes das posições entre a nona e a 24ª colocação — e as equipes que deixam a principal competição continental nesta temporada. A seguir, o Lance! apresenta um panorama completo dos jogos de hoje.

Resultados da última rodada ⚔️

🟣🔵 Aston Villa 3x2 RB Salzburg 🔴⚪

Gols: Morgan Rogers 64', Tyrone Mings 76', Jamaldeen Jimoh 87' (Aston Villa); Karim Konaté 33', Moussa Kounfolo Yeo 49' (RB Salzburg).

🔵🔴 Basel 0x1 Viktoria Plzeň 🔵🟡

Gol: Jiří Panoš 39' (Viktoria Plzeň).

🟢⚪ Celtic 4x2 Utrecht ⚪🔵

Gols: Benjamin Nygren 6', Nick Viergever 10' (OG), Arne Engels 19' (Pen.), Auston Trusty 66' (Celtic); Dani de Wit 44', Adrian Blake 62' (Utrecht).

Kasper Schmeichel, do Celtic (#01), e companheiros aguardam revisão do VAR contra o Utrecht, em partida válida pela Europa League 2025/26 (Foto: Andy Buchanan/AFP)

🔴⚫ Midtjylland 2x0 Dinamo Zagreb 🔵🔴

Gols: Aral Şimşir 49', Victor Bak Jensen 74' (Midtjylland).

🔵⚪ Porto 3x1 Rangers 🔵🔵

Gols: Djeidi Gassama 6', Rodrigo Mora 27', Francisco Moura 36' (Porto); Emmanuel Fernandez 41' (OG, Rangers).

🔵🔴 FCSB 1x1 Fenerbahçe 🟡🟢

Gols: İsmail Yüksek 18' (Fenerbahçe); Juri Cisotti 71' (FCSB).

🔴⚪ Estrela Vermelha 0x1 Celta de Vigo ⚪🔵

Gols: Fer López 87' (Celta Vigo); Bruno Duarte 89' (Estrela Vermelha).

🟡🔴 Go Ahead Eagles 0x0 Braga 🔴⚪

🔵🔵 Genk 2x1 Malmö 🔵⚪

Gols: Taha Ali 4', Daan Heymans 45' (Pen.) (Genk); Konstantinos Karetsas 82' (Malmö FF).

🔴⚪ Lille 1x0 SC Freiburg ⚫⚪

Gol: Olivier Giroud 90'+2 (P) (Lille).

🟢🟡 Ludogorets 1x0 Nice ⚪🔵

Gol: Petar Stanić 42' (Ludogorets).

🔵 Maccabi Tel Aviv 0x3 Bologna 🔴⚫

Gols: Jonathan Rowe 35', Riccardo Orsolini 47', Tommaso Pobega 90'+4 (Bologna).

🔴⚪ Nottingham Forest 4x0 Ferencváros 🟢⚪

Gols: Bence Ötvös 17' (OG), Igor Jesus 21', 55', James McAtee 90' (Pen.) (Nottingham Forest).

🔴⚪ Lyon 3x2 PAOK ⚫⚪

Gols: Remi Himbert 33', Khalis Merah 55', Soualiho Meïté 66', Alejandro Gomes Rodriguez 90'+3 (Lyon); Giorgos Giakoumakis 20', Adam Karabec 88' (PAOK).

🟢⚪ Panathinaikos FC 1x1 Roma 🟠🔴

Gols: Vicente Taborda 58' (Panathinaikos); Jan Ziółkowski 80' (Roma)

🟢⚪ Real Betis 2x1 Feyenoord ⚪🔴

Gols: Antony 17', Abdessamad Ezzalzouli 32' (Real Betis); Casper Tengstedt 77' (Feyenoord).

Antony, do Real Betis (#7), ccelebra o primeiro gol da equipe contra o Feyenoord, em partida válida pela Europa League 2025/26 (Foto: Cristina Quicler/AFP)

⚪⚫ SK Sturm Graz 1x0 SK Brann 🔴⚪

Gol: Otar Kiteishvili 85' (Sturm Graz).

⚪🔴 VfB Stuttgart 3x2 Young Boys ⚫🟡

Gols: Deniz Undav 6', Armin Gigović 42', Chema Andrés 90' (Stuttgart); Ermedin Demirović 7', Sandro Lauper 57' (Young Boys).

Resumo final 🏆

👏 1º ao 8º (oitavas de final):

Lyon, Aston Villa, Midtjylland, Porto, Real Betis, Braga, Freiburg, Roma.

🆗 9º ao 24º (playoffs):

Genk, Bologna, Stuttgart, Ferencváros, Nottingham Forest, Viktoria Plzeň, Estrela Vermelha, Celta de Vigo, PAOK, Lille, Fenerbahçe, Panathinaikos, Celtic, Lodugorets, Dinamo Zagreb, Brann.

❌ 25º ao 36º (eliminados):

Young Boys, Sturm Graz, FCSB, Go Ahead Eagles, Feyenoord, Basel, RB Salzburg, Rangers, Nice, Utrecht, Malmö, Maccabi Tel Aviv.

Tabela final da fase de liga 🔢

# Time P V E D Gols Pts 1 Lyon 8 7 0 1 18:5 21 2 Aston Villa 8 7 0 1 14:6 21 3 Midtjylland 8 6 1 1 18:8 19 4 Porto 8 5 2 1 13:7 17 5 Real Betis 8 5 2 1 13:7 17 6 Braga 8 5 2 1 11:5 17 7 Freiburg 8 5 2 1 10:4 17 8 Roma 8 5 1 2 13:6 16 9 Genk 8 5 1 2 11:7 16 10 Bologna 8 4 3 1 14:7 15 11 Stuttgart 8 5 0 3 15:9 15 12 Ferencváros 8 4 3 1 12:11 15 13 Nottingham Forest 8 4 2 2 15:7 14 14 Viktoria Plzeň 8 3 5 0 8:3 14 15 Estrela Vermelha 8 4 2 2 7:6 14 16 Celta de Vigo 8 4 1 3 15:11 13 17 PAOK 8 3 3 2 17:14 12 18 Lille 8 4 0 4 12:9 12 19 Fenerbahçe 8 3 3 2 10:7 12 20 Panathinaikos 8 3 3 2 11:9 12 21 Celtic 8 3 2 3 13:15 11 22 Ludogorets 8 3 1 4 12:15 10 23 Dinamo Zagreb 8 3 1 4 12:16 10 24 Brann 8 2 3 3 9:11 9 25 Young Boys 8 3 0 5 10:16 9 26 Sturm Graz 8 2 1 5 5:11 7 27 FCSB 8 2 1 5 9:16 7 28 Go Ahead Eagles 8 2 1 5 6:14 7 29 Feyenoord 8 2 0 6 11:15 6 30 Basel 8 2 0 6 9:13 6 31 Red Bull Salzburg 8 2 0 6 10:15 6 32 Rangers 8 1 1 6 5:14 4 33 Nice 8 1 0 7 7:15 3 34 Utrecht 8 0 1 7 5:15 1 35 Malmö 8 0 1 7 4:15 1 36 Maccabi Tel Aviv 8 0 1 7 2:22 1

