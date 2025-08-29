menu hamburguer
Com duelos de gigantes, veja como ficou o sorteio da Europa League

Competição europeia conheceu os adversários

Taça da Europa League (Foto: Divulgação/Uefa)
Nathalia Gomes
Após os duelos da Champions League serem definidos na quinta-feira, a Uefa sorteou, na manhã desta sexta-feira, os confrontos da Fase de Liga da Europa League. Será a segunda vez que o torneio não terá a tradicional "fase de grupos". A grande final será realizada no Beşiktaş Park em Istambul, Turquia.

Alguns dos duelos destaque são: Roma x Celtic, Real Betis x Lyon, Porto x Forest e Fenerbahçe x Aston Villa. O clube turco, inclusive, está em busca de um técnico, já que anunciou a demissão de José Mourinho nesta sexta-feira.

➡️Tudo sobre os maiores times e as grandes estrelas do futebol no mundo afora agora no WhatsApp. Siga o nosso canal Lance! Futebol Internacional

Veja como ficou o sorteio da Europa League

  • POTE 1

✅ Time: ROMA
ADVERSÁRIOS
⚽ Lille (C)
⚽ Rangers (F)
⚽ Viktoria Plzen (C)
⚽ Celtic (F)
⚽ Midtjylland (C)
⚽ Nice (F)
⚽ Stuttgart (C)
⚽ Panathinaikos (F)

✅ Time: PORTO
ADVERSÁRIOS
⚽ Rangers (C)
⚽ Salzburg (F)
⚽ Estrela Vermelha (C)
⚽ Viktoria Plzen (F)
⚽ Nice (C)
⚽ Nottingham Forest (F)
⚽ Malmo (C)
⚽ Utrecht (F)

✅ Time: RANGERS
ADVERSÁRIOS
⚽ Roma (C)
⚽ Porto (F)
⚽ Braga (C)
⚽ Ferencváros (F)
⚽ Ludogorest (C)
⚽ Sturm Graz (F)
⚽ Genk (C)
⚽ Brann (F)

✅ Time: FEYENOORD
ADVERSÁRIOS
⚽ Aston Villa (C)
⚽ Real Betis (F)
⚽ Celtic (C)
⚽ Braga (F)
⚽ Sturm Graz (C)
⚽ FCSB (F)
⚽ Panathinaikos (C)
⚽ Stuttgart (F)

✅ Time: LILLE
ADVERSÁRIOS
⚽ Dinamo (C)
⚽ Roma (F)
⚽ PAOK (C)
⚽ Estrela Vermelha (F)
⚽ Freiburg (C)
⚽ Young Boys (F)
⚽ Brann (C)
⚽ Celta (F)

✅ Time: DÍNAMO ZAGREB
ADVERSÁRIOS
⚽ Real Betis (C)
⚽ Lille (F)
⚽ Fenerbahçe (C)
⚽ Maccabi Tel-Aviv (F)
⚽ FCSB (C)
⚽ Midtjylland (F)
⚽ Celta (C)
⚽ Malmo (F)

✅ Time: REAL BETIS
ADVERSÁRIOS
⚽ Feyenoord (C)
⚽ Dinamo (F)
⚽ Lyon (C)
⚽ PAOK (F)
⚽ Forest (C)
⚽ Ludogorest (F)
⚽ Utrecht (C)
⚽ Genk (F)

✅ Time: SALZBURG
ADVERSÁRIOS
⚽ Porto (C)
⚽ Aston Villa (F)
⚽ Ferencváros (C)
⚽ Lyon (F)
⚽ Basel (C)
⚽ Freiburg (F)
⚽ Go Ahead Eagles (C)
⚽ Bologna (F)

✅ Time: ASTON VILLA
ADVERSÁRIOS
⚽ Salzburg (C)
⚽ Feyenoord (F)
⚽ Maccabi Tel-Aviv (C)
⚽ Fenerbahçe (F)
⚽ Young Boys (C)
⚽ Basel (F)
⚽ Bologna (C)
⚽ Go Ahead Eagles (F)

  • POTE 2

✅ Time: FENERBAHCE
ADVERSÁRIOS
⚽ Aston Villa (C)
⚽ Dínamo Zagreb (F)
⚽ Ferencvaros (C)
⚽ Viktoria Plzen (F)
⚽ Nice (C)
⚽ FCSB (F)
⚽ Stuttgart (C)
⚽ Brann (F)

✅ Time: BRAGA
ADVERSÁRIOS
⚽ Feyenoord (C)
⚽ Rangers (F)
⚽ Estrela Vermelha (C)
⚽ Celtic (F)
⚽ Nottingham Forest (C)
⚽ Nice (F)
⚽ Genk (C)
⚽ Go Ahead Eagles (F)

✅ Time: ESTRELA VERMELHA
ADVERSÁRIOS
⚽ Lille (C)
⚽ Porto (F)
⚽ Celtic (C)
⚽ Braga (F)
⚽ FCSB (C)
⚽ Sturm Graz (F)
⚽ Celta (C)
⚽ Malmo (F)

✅ Time: LYON
ADVERSÁRIOS
⚽ Salzburg (C)
⚽ Betis (F)
⚽ PAOK (C)
⚽ Maccabi Tel-Aviv (F)
⚽ Basel (C)
⚽ Young Boys (F)
⚽ Go Ahead Eagles (C)
⚽ Utrecht (F)

✅ Time: PAOK
ADVERSÁRIOS
⚽ Betis (C)
⚽ Lille (F)
⚽ Maccabi Tel-Aviv (C)
⚽ Lyon (F)
⚽ Young Boys (C)
⚽ Ludogorets (F)
⚽ Brann (C)
⚽ Celta (F)

✅ Time: VIKTORIA PLZEN
ADVERSÁRIOS
⚽ Porto (C)
⚽ Roma (F)
⚽ Fernerbahce (C)
⚽ Ferencvaros (F)
⚽ Freiburg (C)
⚽ Basel (F)
⚽ Malmo (C)
⚽ Panathinaikos (F)

✅ Time: FERENCVAROS
ADVERSÁRIOS
⚽ Rangers (C)
⚽ Salzburg (F)
⚽ Viktoria Plzen (C)
⚽ Fenerbahce (F)
⚽ Ludogorets (C)
⚽ Nottingham Forest (F)
⚽ Panathinaikos (C)
⚽ Genk (F)

✅ Time: CELTIC
ADVERSÁRIOS
⚽ Roma (C)
⚽ Feyenoord (F)
⚽ Braga (C)
⚽ Estrela Vermelha (F)
⚽ Sturm Graz (C)
⚽ Midtjylland (F)
⚽ Utrecht (C)
⚽ Bologna (F)

✅ Time: MACCABI TEL-AVIV
ADVERSÁRIOS
⚽ Dínamo Zagreb (C)
⚽ Aston Villa (F)
⚽ Lyon (C)
⚽ PAOK (F)
⚽ Midtjylland (C)
⚽ Freiburg (F)
⚽ Bologna (C)
⚽ Stuttgart (F)

  • POTE 3

✅ Time: YOUNG BOYS
ADVERSÁRIOS
⚽ Lille (C)
⚽ Aston Villa (F)
⚽ Lyon (C)
⚽ PAOK (F)
⚽ Ludogorets (C)
⚽ FCSB (F)
⚽ Panathinaikos (C)
⚽ Stuttgart (F)

✅ Time: BASEL
ADVERSÁRIOS
⚽ Aston Villa (C)
⚽ Salzburg (F)
⚽ Viktoria Plzen (C)
⚽ Lyon (F)
⚽ FCSB (C)
⚽ Freiburg (F)
⚽ Stuttgart (C)
⚽ Genk (F)

✅ Time: MIDTJYLLAND
ADVERSÁRIOS
⚽ Dínamo Zagreb (C)
⚽ Roma (F)
⚽ Celtic (C)
⚽ Maccabi Tel-Aviv (F)
⚽ Sturm Graz (C)
⚽ Nottingham Forest (F)
⚽ Genk (C)
⚽ Brann (F)

✅ Time: FREIBURG
ADVERSÁRIOS
⚽ Salzburg (C)
⚽ Lille (F)
⚽ Maccabi Tel-Aviv (C)
⚽ Viktoria Plzen (F)
⚽ Basel (C)
⚽ Nice (F)
⚽ Utrecht (C)
⚽ Bologna (F)

✅ Time: LUDOGORETS
ADVERSÁRIOS
⚽ Betis (C)
⚽ Rangers (F)
⚽ PAOK (C)
⚽ Ferencvaros (F)
⚽ Nice (C)
⚽ Young Boys (F)
⚽ Celta (C)
⚽ Malmo (F)

✅ Time: NOTTINGHAM FOREST
ADVERSÁRIOS
⚽ Porto (C)
⚽ Betis (F)
⚽ Ferencvaros (C)
⚽ Braga (F)
⚽ Midtjylland (C)
⚽ Sturm Graz (F)
⚽ Malmo (C)
⚽ Utrecht (F)

✅ Time: STURM GRAZ
ADVERSÁRIOS
⚽ Rangers (C)
⚽ Feyenoord (F)
⚽ Estrela Vermelha (C)
⚽ Celtic (F)
⚽ Nottingham Forest (C)
⚽ Midtjylland (F)
⚽ Brann (C)
⚽ Panathinaikos (F)

✅ Time: FCSB
ADVERSÁRIOS
⚽ Feyenoord (C)
⚽ Dínamo Zagreb (F)
⚽ Fenerbahce (C)
⚽ Estrela Vermelha (F)
⚽ Young Boys (C)
⚽ Basel (F)
⚽ Bologna (C)
⚽ Go Ahead Eagles (F)

✅ Time: NICE
ADVERSÁRIOS
⚽ Roma (C)
⚽ Porto (F)
⚽ Braga (C)
⚽ Fenerbahce (F)
⚽ Freiburg (C)
⚽ Ludogorets (F)
⚽ Go Ahead Eagles (C)
⚽ Celta (F)

  • POTE 4

✅ Time: BOLOGNA
ADVERSÁRIOS
⚽ Salzburg (C)
⚽ Aston Villa (F)
⚽ Celtic (C)
⚽ Maccabi Tel-Aviv (F)
⚽ Freiburg (C)
⚽ FCSB (F)
⚽ Brann (C)
⚽ Celta (F)

✅ Time: CELTA
ADVERSÁRIOS
⚽ Lille (C)
⚽ Dínamo Zagreb (F)
⚽ PAOK (C)
⚽ Estrela Vermelha (F)
⚽ Nice (C)
⚽ Ludogorets (F)
⚽ Bologna (C)
⚽ Stuttgart (F)

✅ Time: STUTTGART
ADVERSÁRIOS
⚽ Feyenoord (C)
⚽ Roma (F)
⚽ Maccabi Tel-Aviv (C)
⚽ Fenerbahce (F)
⚽ Young Boys (C)
⚽ Basel (F)
⚽ Celta (C)
⚽ Go Ahead Eagles (F)

✅ Time: PANATHINAIKOS
ADVERSÁRIOS
⚽ Roma (C)
⚽ Feyenoord (F)
⚽ Viktoria Plzen (C)
⚽ Ferencvaros (F)
⚽ Sturm Graz (C)
⚽ Young Boys (F)
⚽ Go Ahead Eagles (C)
⚽ Malmo (F)

✅ Time: MALMO
ADVERSÁRIOS
⚽ Dínamo Zagreb (C)
⚽ Porto (F)
⚽ Estrela Vermelha (C)
⚽ Viktoria Plzen (F)
⚽ Ludogorets (C)
⚽ Nottingham Forest (F)
⚽ Panathinaikos (C)
⚽ Genk (F)

✅ Time: GO AHEAD EAGLES
ADVERSÁRIOS
⚽ Aston Villa (C)
⚽ Salzburg (F)
⚽ Braga (C)
⚽ Lyon (F)
⚽ FCSB (C)
⚽ Nice (F)
⚽ Stuttgart (C)
⚽ Panathinaikos (F)

✅ Time: UTRECHT
ADVERSÁRIOS
⚽ Porto (C)
⚽ Betis (F)
⚽ Lyon (C)
⚽ Celtic (F)
⚽ Nottingham Forest (C)
⚽ Freiburg (F)
⚽ Genk (C)
⚽ Brann (F)

✅ Time: GENK
ADVERSÁRIOS
⚽ Betis (C)
⚽ Rangers (F)
⚽ Ferencvaros (C)
⚽ Braga (F)
⚽ Basel (C)
⚽ Midtjylland (F)
⚽ Malmo (C)
⚽ Utrecht (F)

✅ Time: BRANN
ADVERSÁRIOS
⚽ Rangers (C)
⚽ Lille (F)
⚽ Fenerbahce (C)
⚽ PAOK (F)
⚽ Midtjylland (C)
⚽ Sturm Graz (F)
⚽ Utrecht (C)
⚽ Bologna (F)

Quando serão os jogos da Europa League?

Fase de liga

  • Rodada 1: 24 e 25 de Setembro de 2025
    Rodada 2: 2 de Outubro de 2025
    Rodada 3: 23 de Outubro de 2025
    Rodada 4: 6 de Novembro de 2025
    Rodada 5: 27 de Novembro de 2025
    Rodada 6: 11 de Dezembro de 2025
    Rodada 7: 22 de Janeiro de 2026
    Rodada 8: 29 de Janeiro de 2026

Mata-mata

  • Playoffs da fase do mata-mata*: 19 e 26 de Fevereiro de 2026
  • Oitavas de final: 12 e 19 de Março de 2026
  • Quartas de final: 9 e 16 de Abril de 2026
  • Semifinais: 30 de Abril e 7 de Maio de 2026
  • Final: 20 de Maio de 2026 (Istanbul)

Os times da nona à 24ª posição disputarão playoffs, com jogos de ida e volta, valendo oito vagas.

Como foi realizado o sorteio?

A Uefa utilizou um software para auxiliar no sorteio dos 36 times da Europa League. As equipes foram divididas em quatro potes, sendo nove clubes em casa, classificados com base no coeficiente do ranking da Uefa.

Quando o computador realizar o sorteio do time, automaticamente será definido os seus oito adversários, sendo dois de cada pote. Cada equipe disputará quatro jogos em casa e quatro jogos fora, algo também sorteado pelo computador. Clubes do mesmo país não podem se enfrentar.

Potes do sorteio da Europa League (Foto: Reprodução)

