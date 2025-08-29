Com duelos de gigantes, veja como ficou o sorteio da Europa League

Após os duelos da Champions League serem definidos na quinta-feira, a Uefa sorteou, na manhã desta sexta-feira, os confrontos da Fase de Liga da Europa League. Será a segunda vez que o torneio não terá a tradicional "fase de grupos". A grande final será realizada no Beşiktaş Park em Istambul, Turquia.

Alguns dos duelos destaque são: Roma x Celtic, Real Betis x Lyon, Porto x Forest e Fenerbahçe x Aston Villa. O clube turco, inclusive, está em busca de um técnico, já que anunciou a demissão de José Mourinho nesta sexta-feira.

Veja como ficou o sorteio da Europa League

POTE 1

✅ Time: ROMA

ADVERSÁRIOS

⚽ Lille (C)

⚽ Rangers (F)

⚽ Viktoria Plzen (C)

⚽ Celtic (F)

⚽ Midtjylland (C)

⚽ Nice (F)

⚽ Stuttgart (C)

⚽ Panathinaikos (F)

✅ Time: PORTO

ADVERSÁRIOS

⚽ Rangers (C)

⚽ Salzburg (F)

⚽ Estrela Vermelha (C)

⚽ Viktoria Plzen (F)

⚽ Nice (C)

⚽ Nottingham Forest (F)

⚽ Malmo (C)

⚽ Utrecht (F)

✅ Time: RANGERS

ADVERSÁRIOS

⚽ Roma (C)

⚽ Porto (F)

⚽ Braga (C)

⚽ Ferencváros (F)

⚽ Ludogorest (C)

⚽ Sturm Graz (F)

⚽ Genk (C)

⚽ Brann (F)

✅ Time: FEYENOORD

ADVERSÁRIOS

⚽ Aston Villa (C)

⚽ Real Betis (F)

⚽ Celtic (C)

⚽ Braga (F)

⚽ Sturm Graz (C)

⚽ FCSB (F)

⚽ Panathinaikos (C)

⚽ Stuttgart (F)

✅ Time: LILLE

ADVERSÁRIOS

⚽ Dinamo (C)

⚽ Roma (F)

⚽ PAOK (C)

⚽ Estrela Vermelha (F)

⚽ Freiburg (C)

⚽ Young Boys (F)

⚽ Brann (C)

⚽ Celta (F)

✅ Time: DÍNAMO ZAGREB

ADVERSÁRIOS

⚽ Real Betis (C)

⚽ Lille (F)

⚽ Fenerbahçe (C)

⚽ Maccabi Tel-Aviv (F)

⚽ FCSB (C)

⚽ Midtjylland (F)

⚽ Celta (C)

⚽ Malmo (F)

✅ Time: REAL BETIS

ADVERSÁRIOS

⚽ Feyenoord (C)

⚽ Dinamo (F)

⚽ Lyon (C)

⚽ PAOK (F)

⚽ Forest (C)

⚽ Ludogorest (F)

⚽ Utrecht (C)

⚽ Genk (F)

✅ Time: SALZBURG

ADVERSÁRIOS

⚽ Porto (C)

⚽ Aston Villa (F)

⚽ Ferencváros (C)

⚽ Lyon (F)

⚽ Basel (C)

⚽ Freiburg (F)

⚽ Go Ahead Eagles (C)

⚽ Bologna (F)

✅ Time: ASTON VILLA

ADVERSÁRIOS

⚽ Salzburg (C)

⚽ Feyenoord (F)

⚽ Maccabi Tel-Aviv (C)

⚽ Fenerbahçe (F)

⚽ Young Boys (C)

⚽ Basel (F)

⚽ Bologna (C)

⚽ Go Ahead Eagles (F)

POTE 2

✅ Time: FENERBAHCE

ADVERSÁRIOS

⚽ Aston Villa (C)

⚽ Dínamo Zagreb (F)

⚽ Ferencvaros (C)

⚽ Viktoria Plzen (F)

⚽ Nice (C)

⚽ FCSB (F)

⚽ Stuttgart (C)

⚽ Brann (F)

✅ Time: BRAGA

ADVERSÁRIOS

⚽ Feyenoord (C)

⚽ Rangers (F)

⚽ Estrela Vermelha (C)

⚽ Celtic (F)

⚽ Nottingham Forest (C)

⚽ Nice (F)

⚽ Genk (C)

⚽ Go Ahead Eagles (F)

✅ Time: ESTRELA VERMELHA

ADVERSÁRIOS

⚽ Lille (C)

⚽ Porto (F)

⚽ Celtic (C)

⚽ Braga (F)

⚽ FCSB (C)

⚽ Sturm Graz (F)

⚽ Celta (C)

⚽ Malmo (F)

✅ Time: LYON

ADVERSÁRIOS

⚽ Salzburg (C)

⚽ Betis (F)

⚽ PAOK (C)

⚽ Maccabi Tel-Aviv (F)

⚽ Basel (C)

⚽ Young Boys (F)

⚽ Go Ahead Eagles (C)

⚽ Utrecht (F)

✅ Time: PAOK

ADVERSÁRIOS

⚽ Betis (C)

⚽ Lille (F)

⚽ Maccabi Tel-Aviv (C)

⚽ Lyon (F)

⚽ Young Boys (C)

⚽ Ludogorets (F)

⚽ Brann (C)

⚽ Celta (F)

✅ Time: VIKTORIA PLZEN

ADVERSÁRIOS

⚽ Porto (C)

⚽ Roma (F)

⚽ Fernerbahce (C)

⚽ Ferencvaros (F)

⚽ Freiburg (C)

⚽ Basel (F)

⚽ Malmo (C)

⚽ Panathinaikos (F)

✅ Time: FERENCVAROS

ADVERSÁRIOS

⚽ Rangers (C)

⚽ Salzburg (F)

⚽ Viktoria Plzen (C)

⚽ Fenerbahce (F)

⚽ Ludogorets (C)

⚽ Nottingham Forest (F)

⚽ Panathinaikos (C)

⚽ Genk (F)

✅ Time: CELTIC

ADVERSÁRIOS

⚽ Roma (C)

⚽ Feyenoord (F)

⚽ Braga (C)

⚽ Estrela Vermelha (F)

⚽ Sturm Graz (C)

⚽ Midtjylland (F)

⚽ Utrecht (C)

⚽ Bologna (F)

✅ Time: MACCABI TEL-AVIV

ADVERSÁRIOS

⚽ Dínamo Zagreb (C)

⚽ Aston Villa (F)

⚽ Lyon (C)

⚽ PAOK (F)

⚽ Midtjylland (C)

⚽ Freiburg (F)

⚽ Bologna (C)

⚽ Stuttgart (F)

POTE 3

✅ Time: YOUNG BOYS

ADVERSÁRIOS

⚽ Lille (C)

⚽ Aston Villa (F)

⚽ Lyon (C)

⚽ PAOK (F)

⚽ Ludogorets (C)

⚽ FCSB (F)

⚽ Panathinaikos (C)

⚽ Stuttgart (F)

✅ Time: BASEL

ADVERSÁRIOS

⚽ Aston Villa (C)

⚽ Salzburg (F)

⚽ Viktoria Plzen (C)

⚽ Lyon (F)

⚽ FCSB (C)

⚽ Freiburg (F)

⚽ Stuttgart (C)

⚽ Genk (F)

✅ Time: MIDTJYLLAND

ADVERSÁRIOS

⚽ Dínamo Zagreb (C)

⚽ Roma (F)

⚽ Celtic (C)

⚽ Maccabi Tel-Aviv (F)

⚽ Sturm Graz (C)

⚽ Nottingham Forest (F)

⚽ Genk (C)

⚽ Brann (F)

✅ Time: FREIBURG

ADVERSÁRIOS

⚽ Salzburg (C)

⚽ Lille (F)

⚽ Maccabi Tel-Aviv (C)

⚽ Viktoria Plzen (F)

⚽ Basel (C)

⚽ Nice (F)

⚽ Utrecht (C)

⚽ Bologna (F)

✅ Time: LUDOGORETS

ADVERSÁRIOS

⚽ Betis (C)

⚽ Rangers (F)

⚽ PAOK (C)

⚽ Ferencvaros (F)

⚽ Nice (C)

⚽ Young Boys (F)

⚽ Celta (C)

⚽ Malmo (F)

✅ Time: NOTTINGHAM FOREST

ADVERSÁRIOS

⚽ Porto (C)

⚽ Betis (F)

⚽ Ferencvaros (C)

⚽ Braga (F)

⚽ Midtjylland (C)

⚽ Sturm Graz (F)

⚽ Malmo (C)

⚽ Utrecht (F)

✅ Time: STURM GRAZ

ADVERSÁRIOS

⚽ Rangers (C)

⚽ Feyenoord (F)

⚽ Estrela Vermelha (C)

⚽ Celtic (F)

⚽ Nottingham Forest (C)

⚽ Midtjylland (F)

⚽ Brann (C)

⚽ Panathinaikos (F)

✅ Time: FCSB

ADVERSÁRIOS

⚽ Feyenoord (C)

⚽ Dínamo Zagreb (F)

⚽ Fenerbahce (C)

⚽ Estrela Vermelha (F)

⚽ Young Boys (C)

⚽ Basel (F)

⚽ Bologna (C)

⚽ Go Ahead Eagles (F)

✅ Time: NICE

ADVERSÁRIOS

⚽ Roma (C)

⚽ Porto (F)

⚽ Braga (C)

⚽ Fenerbahce (F)

⚽ Freiburg (C)

⚽ Ludogorets (F)

⚽ Go Ahead Eagles (C)

⚽ Celta (F)

POTE 4

✅ Time: BOLOGNA

ADVERSÁRIOS

⚽ Salzburg (C)

⚽ Aston Villa (F)

⚽ Celtic (C)

⚽ Maccabi Tel-Aviv (F)

⚽ Freiburg (C)

⚽ FCSB (F)

⚽ Brann (C)

⚽ Celta (F)

✅ Time: CELTA

ADVERSÁRIOS

⚽ Lille (C)

⚽ Dínamo Zagreb (F)

⚽ PAOK (C)

⚽ Estrela Vermelha (F)

⚽ Nice (C)

⚽ Ludogorets (F)

⚽ Bologna (C)

⚽ Stuttgart (F)

✅ Time: STUTTGART

ADVERSÁRIOS

⚽ Feyenoord (C)

⚽ Roma (F)

⚽ Maccabi Tel-Aviv (C)

⚽ Fenerbahce (F)

⚽ Young Boys (C)

⚽ Basel (F)

⚽ Celta (C)

⚽ Go Ahead Eagles (F)

✅ Time: PANATHINAIKOS

ADVERSÁRIOS

⚽ Roma (C)

⚽ Feyenoord (F)

⚽ Viktoria Plzen (C)

⚽ Ferencvaros (F)

⚽ Sturm Graz (C)

⚽ Young Boys (F)

⚽ Go Ahead Eagles (C)

⚽ Malmo (F)

✅ Time: MALMO

ADVERSÁRIOS

⚽ Dínamo Zagreb (C)

⚽ Porto (F)

⚽ Estrela Vermelha (C)

⚽ Viktoria Plzen (F)

⚽ Ludogorets (C)

⚽ Nottingham Forest (F)

⚽ Panathinaikos (C)

⚽ Genk (F)

✅ Time: GO AHEAD EAGLES

ADVERSÁRIOS

⚽ Aston Villa (C)

⚽ Salzburg (F)

⚽ Braga (C)

⚽ Lyon (F)

⚽ FCSB (C)

⚽ Nice (F)

⚽ Stuttgart (C)

⚽ Panathinaikos (F)

✅ Time: UTRECHT

ADVERSÁRIOS

⚽ Porto (C)

⚽ Betis (F)

⚽ Lyon (C)

⚽ Celtic (F)

⚽ Nottingham Forest (C)

⚽ Freiburg (F)

⚽ Genk (C)

⚽ Brann (F)

✅ Time: GENK

ADVERSÁRIOS

⚽ Betis (C)

⚽ Rangers (F)

⚽ Ferencvaros (C)

⚽ Braga (F)

⚽ Basel (C)

⚽ Midtjylland (F)

⚽ Malmo (C)

⚽ Utrecht (F)

✅ Time: BRANN

ADVERSÁRIOS

⚽ Rangers (C)

⚽ Lille (F)

⚽ Fenerbahce (C)

⚽ PAOK (F)

⚽ Midtjylland (C)

⚽ Sturm Graz (F)

⚽ Utrecht (C)

⚽ Bologna (F)

Quando serão os jogos da Europa League?

Fase de liga

Rodada 1: 24 e 25 de Setembro de 2025

Rodada 2: 2 de Outubro de 2025

Rodada 3: 23 de Outubro de 2025

Rodada 4: 6 de Novembro de 2025

Rodada 5: 27 de Novembro de 2025

Rodada 6: 11 de Dezembro de 2025

Rodada 7: 22 de Janeiro de 2026

Rodada 8: 29 de Janeiro de 2026

Mata-mata

Playoffs da fase do mata-mata*: 19 e 26 de Fevereiro de 2026

Oitavas de final: 12 e 19 de Março de 2026

Quartas de final: 9 e 16 de Abril de 2026

Semifinais: 30 de Abril e 7 de Maio de 2026

Final: 20 de Maio de 2026 (Istanbul)

Os times da nona à 24ª posição disputarão playoffs, com jogos de ida e volta, valendo oito vagas.

Como foi realizado o sorteio?

A Uefa utilizou um software para auxiliar no sorteio dos 36 times da Europa League. As equipes foram divididas em quatro potes, sendo nove clubes em casa, classificados com base no coeficiente do ranking da Uefa.

Quando o computador realizar o sorteio do time, automaticamente será definido os seus oito adversários, sendo dois de cada pote. Cada equipe disputará quatro jogos em casa e quatro jogos fora, algo também sorteado pelo computador. Clubes do mesmo país não podem se enfrentar.

Potes do sorteio da Europa League (Foto: Reprodução)

