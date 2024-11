Agente de Neymar nega contatos com o Santos e saída do Al-Hilal

🚨🇧🇷 EXCL — Neymar’s agent Pini Zahavi: “There are no talks ongoing for Neymar to leave Al Hilal. He’s under contract and very happy there”.



“Neymar’s father and me, we are the only people who can talk about Ney’s future. I don’t know where recent rumours are coming from”. pic.twitter.com/6l9IvnbHMy