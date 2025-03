🔵🇧🇷 Future Chelsea talent Estêvão Willian scores and becomes the first Brazilian to reach 30 career G/A before turning 18…



…since Neymar Jr in 2010, per @DataFutebol.



Estêvão turns 18 in April and then he will join Chelsea from July 2025… and he celebrated like Ney! ✨ pic.twitter.com/vgUjsf49kP