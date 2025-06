Thunder x Pacers: horário e onde assitir o jogo 5 das finais da NBA

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JUNE 11: Tyrese Haliburton #0 high fives Pascal Siakam #43 of the Indiana Pacers during the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder during Game Three of the 2025 NBA Finals on June 11, 2025 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2025 NBAE Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant / NBAE / Getty Images / Getty Images via AFP)