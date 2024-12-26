Além do Boxing Day, confira os outros jogos de hoje (26)

Nesta quinta-feira (26), o grande destaque dos jogos de hoje fica por conta da rodada da Premier League após o Natal, conhecida como Boxing Day. Além do Campeonato Inglês, diversos níveis do futebol da Inglaterra também realizam suas partidas no dia, com mais de 200 jogos no país; veja todos os jogos de hoje:

continua após a publicidade

O Manchester City encara o Everton em busca da reabilitação na Premier League; confira os destaques dos jogos de hoje (Foto: Paul ELLIS / AFP)

➡️ Siga o Lance! no WhatsApp e acompanhe em tempo real as principais notícias do esporte

Confira os jogos de hoje, horários e onde assistir ao vivo (quinta-feira, 26 de dezembro de 2024)

Inglaterra: Premier League

09:30 - Manchester City vs Everton - ESPN e Disney+ 12:00 - Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace - Disney+ 12:00 - Chelsea vs Fulham - Disney+ 12:00 - Newcastle vs Aston Villa - ESPN 4 e Disney+ 12:00 - Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham - ESPN e Disney+ 12:00 - Southampton vs West Ham - Disney+ 14:30 - Wolverhampton vs Manchester United - Disney+ 17:00 - Liverpool vs Leicester City - Disney+

Índia: Indian Super League

11:00 - RoundGlass Punjab vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant - Onefootball

África: CHAN (Q)

12:00 - Burundi vs Uganda

Argélia: Liga Argelina

20:00 - US Biskra vs ES Sétif

20:00 - CR Belouizdad vs Akbou

20:00 - JS Saoura vs CS Constantinois

Argélia: Segunda Divisão Argelina

10:00 - Bechar Djedid vs RC Kouba 10:00 - ESM Kolea vs MC Saida 10:00 - RC Arbaâ vs ASM Oran 10:00 - JS El Biar vs CR Méchria 10:00 - GC Mascara vs MCB Oued Sly 10:00 - CR Témouchent vs WA Mostaganem 10:00 - NA Hussein-Dey vs JSM Tiaret 10:00 - SKAF Khémis Mélina vs Ben Aknoun 10:00 - JS Djijel vs JS Bordj Menaïel 10:00 - IB Khémis El Khechna vs USM El Harrach 10:00 - RB Ouargla vs USM Annaba 10:00 - Oued Magrane vs NRB Teleghma 10:00 - AS Khroub vs CA Batna 10:00 - US Chaouia vs MB Rouisset 10:00 - Chelghoum Laïd vs US Souf 10:00 - MSP Batna vs MO Constantine

Albânia: Super Kupa Albania

15:00 - Egnatia vs FK Kukësi

Bélgica: Liga Belga

09:30 - Royal Antwerp vs Genk

12:00 - Club Brugge vs Westerlo

12:00 - Kortrijk vs Charleroi

14:30 - KV Mechelen vs Standard Liège

16:45 - Gent vs Union St. Gilloise

Djibouti: Liga Jibuti

11:00 - FC Dikhil vs Arta D3

13:00 - GR SIAF vs Ali Sabieh

Escócia: Campeonato Escocês

09:30 - Hearts vs Hibernian - Disney+

12:00 - Celtic vs Motherwell

12:00 - Dundee FC vs Ross County

12:00 - Kilmarnock vs Aberdeen

12:00 - St. Johnstone vs Dundee United

14:45 - St. Mirren vs Rangers

Egito: Liga Egípcia

12:00 - Smouha SC vs Ghazl Mehalla

12:00 - Bank Al Ahly vs Ceramica Cleopatra

15:00 - Petrojet vs El-Gouna

15:00 - Al-Masry vs Al-Ahly

Gana: Liga Gana

12:00 - Legon Cities vs Aduana Stars 12:00 - Basake Holy Stars vs Bechem Utd 12:00 - Heart of Lions vs Young Apostles

Inglaterra: EFL Championship

12:00 - Swansea City vs QPR 12:00 - Oxford United vs Cardiff City 12:00 - Blackburn Rovers vs Sunderland 12:00 - Bristol City vs Luton Town 12:00 - Coventry City vs Plymouth Argyle - Disney+ 12:00 - Middlesbrough vs Sheffield Wed. 12:00 - Norwich City vs Millwall 12:00 - Preston North End vs Hull City 12:00 - Sheffield United vs Burnley 12:00 - Watford vs Portsmouth 14:30 - Derby County vs West Bromwich - Disney+ 17:00 - Stoke City vs Leeds United

Inglaterra: EFL League One

10:00 - Leyton Orient vs Crawley Town 12:00 - Wrexham vs Blackpool 12:00 - Shrewsbury Town vs Lincoln City 12:00 - Rotherham vs Wigan Athletic 12:00 - Reading vs Northampton Town 12:00 - Peterborough United vs Mansfield Town 12:00 - Huddersfield Town vs Stockport County 12:00 - Exeter City vs Bristol Rovers 12:00 - Charlton Athletic vs Cambridge United 12:00 - Bolton Wanderers vs Barnsley 12:00 - Birmingham City vs Burton Albion 12:00 - Stevenage vs Wycombe Wanderers

Inglaterra: EFL League Two

12:00 - Bromley vs Newport County 12:00 - AFC Wimbledon vs Swindon Town 12:00 - Bradford City vs Port Vale 12:00 - Walsall vs Doncaster Rovers 12:00 - Tranmere Rovers vs Accrington Stanley 12:00 - Salford City vs Barrow AFC 12:00 - MK Dons vs Notts County 12:00 - Grimsby Town vs Harrogate Town 12:00 - Fleetwood Town vs Chesterfield 12:00 - Colchester vs Gillingham 12:00 - Cheltenham Town vs Crewe Alexandra 12:00 - Carlisle United vs Morecambe

Inglaterra: National League

12:00 - AFC Fylde vs Rochdale 12:00 - Aldershot Town vs Woking 12:00 - Altrincham vs Halifax Town 12:00 - Barnet vs Sutton United 12:00 - Boston United vs Solihull Moors 12:00 - Dagenham & Redbridge vs Braintree Town 12:00 - Gateshead vs Hartlepool United 12:00 - Maidenhead United vs Wealdstone 12:00 - Southend United vs Ebbsfleet United 12:00 - Tamworth vs Forest Green Rovers 12:00 - Yeovil Town vs Eastleigh 14:30 - Oldham Athletic vs York City

Inglaterra: National League North

10:00 - Hereford vs Kidderminster

10:00 - Rushall Olympic vs Oxford City

12:00 - Brackley Town vs Leamington

12:00 - Buxton vs Alfreton Town

12:00 - Curzon Ashton vs Farsley Celtic

12:00 - Darlington vs Scarborough Athletic

12:00 - King’s Lynn vs Needham Market

12:00 - Marine AFC vs Chester FC

12:00 - Peterborough Sports vs Scunthorpe United

12:00 - Southport vs Warrington Town

12:00 - Spennymoor Town vs South Shields

12:00 - Radcliffe FC vs Chorley

Inglaterra: National League South

10:00 - Slough Town vs Chesham United

10:00 - Tonbridge Angels vs Maidstone United

10:00 - Aveley FC vs Hornchurch

12:00 - Chippenham Town vs Bath City

12:00 - Dorking Wanderers vs Worthing

12:00 - Eastbourne Borough vs Salisbury FC

12:00 - Enfield Town vs Boreham Wood

12:00 - Farnborough vs Hampton & Richmond

12:00 - Hemel Hempstead vs St. Albans

12:00 - Truro City vs Weston Super Mare

12:00 - Welling United vs Chelmsford City

12:00 - Weymouth vs Torquay United

Inglaterra: Isthmian League Premier Division

10:00 - Billericay Town vs Canvey Island

10:00 - Bowers & Pitsea vs Hashtag United

10:00 - Dartford vs Cray Wanderers

10:00 - Hendon vs Potters Bar Town

10:00 - Wingate & Finchley vs Cheshunt

12:00 - Hastings United vs Dover Athletic

12:00 - Horsham FC vs Bognor Regis Town

Inglaterra: Northern League Premier Division

10:00 - Stockton Town FC vs Hebburn Town

12:00 - Bamber Bridge vs Lancaster City

12:00 - Blyth Spartans vs Whitby Town

12:00 - FC United of Manchester vs Prescot Cables

12:00 - Gainsborough vs Guiseley AFC

12:00 - Macclesfield FC vs Leek Town

12:00 - Matlock Town vs Ilkeston Town

12:00 - Workington vs Morpeth Town

12:00 - Mickleover vs Ashton United

12:00 - Warrington Rylands FC vs Hyde United

Inglaterra: Southern League Premier Division (Central)

10:00 - St. Ives Town vs Royston Town

10:00 - Bedford Town vs Hitchin Town

10:00 - AFC Sudbury vs Bishop’s Stortford

10:00 - Leiston vs Lowestoft Town

12:00 - Kettering Town vs Biggleswade Town

12:00 - Telford United vs Halesowen Town

12:00 - Alvechurch vs Stratford Town

12:00 - Stamford vs Spalding United

12:00 - Redditch United vs Banbury Utd

12:00 - Bromsgrove Sporting vs Stourbridge FC

12:00 - Barwell FC vs Harborough Town

Inglaterra: Southern League Premier Division (South)

10:00 - Sholing vs Wimborne Town 10:00 - Winchester City vs AFC Totton 12:00 - Basingstoke Town vs Marlow FC 12:00 - Gloucester City vs Swindon Supermarine 12:00 - Hanwell Town vs Chertsey Town 12:00 - Frome Town FC vs Plymouth Parkway 12:00 - Tiverton Town vs Taunton Town 12:00 - Hungerford Town vs Merthyr Town 12:00 - Havant & Waterlooville vs Gosport Borough 12:00 - Walton & Hersham vs Bracknell Town 12:00 - Poole Town vs Dorchester

Inglaterra: Jogos de hoje da Southern Football League Division One South & West

10:00 - Thatcham Town vs Didcot Town 10:30 - Helston AFC vs Exmouth Town 12:00 - Melksham Town vs Westbury United 12:00 - Yate Town vs Bristol Manor Farm 12:00 - Bemerton Heath Harlequins vs Bashley FC 12:00 - Bideford vs Willand Rovers 12:00 - Cribbs FC vs Tavistock AFC 12:00 - Evesham United vs Bishop´s Cleeve 12:00 - Falmouth Town vs Mousehole AFC 12:00 - Larkhall Athletic vs Shaftesbury Town 12:00 - Malvern Town vs Cinderford Town

Inglaterra: Southern Football League Division One Central

09:00 - Beaconsfield vs Flackwell Heath 10:00 - Aylesbury United vs Berkhamsted FC 10:00 - Welwyn Garden City vs Hadley FC 10:00 - Hertford Town vs Enfield (1893) FC 12:00 - AFC Dunstable vs Real Bedford 12:00 - Barton Rovers vs Biggleswade 12:00 - North Leigh vs Kidlington 12:00 - Stotfold vs Leverstock Green

Inglaterra: Northern Premier League Division One Midlands

09:30 - Coventry Sphinx vs Racing Club Warwick 10:00 - AFC Rushden & Diamonds vs Corby Town 10:00 - Quorn vs Shepshed Dynamo 12:00 - Coleshill Town vs Lye Town 12:00 - Rugby Town FC vs Bedworth United 12:00 - Sporting Khalsa FC vs Darlaston Town 12:00 - Wellingborough Town vs Loughborough University 12:00 - Worcester City vs Walsall Wood 12:00 - Boldmere St. Michaels vs Sutton Coldfield Town 12:00 - Grantham Town vs Long Eaton Utd 12:00 - Hinckley Leicester Road vs Anstey Nomads

Inglaterra: Northern Premier League Division One West

12:00 - Newcastle Town vs Kidsgrove Athletic 12:00 - Stalybridge Celtic vs Mossley 12:00 - Bootle vs Runcorn Linnets 12:00 - Hanley Town vs Chasetown 12:00 - Widnes FC vs Vauxhall Motors 12:00 - Wythenshawe FC vs Wythenshawe Town 12:00 - Congleton Town vs City of Liverpool 12:00 - Avro FC vs Trafford 12:00 - Hednesford Town vs Stafford Rangers 12:00 - Witton Albion vs Nantwich Town 12:00 - Clitheroe FC vs Atherton Collieries

Inglaterra: Northern Premier League Division One East

08:00 - Heaton Stannington vs Ashington AFC

10:00 - Cleethorpes Town vs North Ferriby

10:00 - Garforth Town vs Brighouse Town

10:00 - Dunston UTS vs Newton Aycliffe

12:00 - Bridlington Town vs Grimsby Borough

Inglaterra: Isthmian League Division One South

10:00 - Hythe Town vs. Ashford United

10:00 - Margate FC vs. Ramsgate

10:00 - Steyning Town vs. Lancing

10:00 - Eastbourne Town vs. East Grinstead Town

10:00 - Sittingbourne FC vs. Sheppey United

12:00 - Three Bridges vs. Burgess Hill Town

12:00 - Deal Town vs. Herne Bay

12:00 - Littlehampton vs. Broadbridge Heath

12:00 - AFC Croydon Athletic vs. Phoenix Sports

12:00 - Sevenoaks Town vs. Merstham

Itália: Jogos de hoje da Serie B Italiana

08:30 - Pisa vs. Sassuolo 11:00 - Reggiana vs. Juve Stabia 11:00 - Spezia vs. Mantova 1911 11:00 - Brescia vs. Modena FC 2018 11:00 - Cesena FC vs. Cremonese 11:00 - Cosenza vs. Catanzaro 11:00 - Frosinone vs. Salernitana 11:00 - SüdTirol vs. Cittadella 14:00 - Palermo vs. Bari 16:30 - Sampdoria vs. Carrarese

Irã: Liga Iraniana

11:00 - Chadormalu SC vs. Esteghlal Tehran 11:30 - Esteghlal Khuzestan vs. Foolad FC

Israel: Taça de Israel

14:30 - Dimona vs. Hapoel Beer Sheva

14:45 - Hapoel Raanana vs. Agudat Sport Nordia

15:00 - Maccabi Bnei Raina vs. Hapoel Kfar Shalem

Irlanda do Norte: Liga Irlanda do Norte

12:00 - Crusaders vs. Cliftonville 12:00 - Coleraine vs. Ballymena United 12:00 - Dungannon vs. Loughgall 12:00 - Glenavon vs. Portadown 12:00 - Glentoran vs. Linfield 12:00 - Larne vs. Carrick Rangers

Irlanda do Norte: NIFL Championship 1

11:00 - Ballinamallard vs. Newry City

12:00 - Armagh City vs. Annagh United

12:00 - Bangor vs. Ards FC

12:00 - Ballyclare vs. Newington

12:00 - Institute vs. Limavady

Líbia: Liga Líbia

10:00 - Al-Sadaqa vs. Al Ahly Benghazi

10:00 - Al Mahdia vs. Al-Andalus

10:30 - Asaria SC vs. Al Dahra FC

12:30 - Al Malaab El Libby vs. Al Watan

Martinica: Liga Martinica

21:00 - AS Samaritaine vs. St Joseph

Nigéria: Nigeria Premier League

12:00 - Plateau United vs. Enyimba

País de Gales: Liga País de Gales

09:30 - Barry Town vs. Penybont 09:30 - Cardiff Metropolitan vs. Briton Ferry 11:30 - Aberystwyth Town vs. Bala Town 11:30 - Caernarfon Town vs. TNS 11:30 - Connah's Quay vs. Flint Town United 11:30 - Newtown AFC vs. Haverfordwest County

País de Gales: FAW Championship

Cymru North

09:30 - Bangor 1876 vs. Colwyn Bay 10:00 - Denbigh Town vs. Ruthin Town 11:00 - Airbus UK vs. Buckley Town 11:00 - Holywell vs. Llay Welfare 11:00 - Prestatyn Town vs. Llandudno FC 11:00 - Ruthin Town vs. Denbigh Town

Cymru South

09:30 - Baglan Dragons vs. Trefelin BGC

11:00 - Penrhiwceiber Rangers vs. Caerau Ely

11:00 - Llantwit Major FC vs. Cambrian & Clydach Vale

11:30 - Ammanford AFC vs. Llanelli AFC

11:30 - Pontypridd United vs. Taff's Well

13:30 - Goytre United vs. Afan Lido

Síria: Liga Síria

20:00 - Taliya SC vs. Al-Karamah

20:00 - Hutteen SC vs. Al-Shorta

20:00 - Al-Jaish vs. Jableh SC

20:00 - Al-Wathba vs. Al Shouleh

20:00 - Al-Ittihad Aleppo vs. Tishreen

Somália: Liga Somália

09:30 - Dekedaha vs. LLPP Jeenyo

Sérvia: Liga Sérvia

09:00 - IMT vs. TSC Backa Topola

Turquia: Sub 19

06:00 - Boluspor vs. Sivasspor

Trinidad e Tobago: Jogos de hoje da Liga Trinidad e Tobago