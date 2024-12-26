Além do Boxing Day, confira os outros jogos de hoje (26)
Confira os destaques desta quinta-feira no futebol
Nesta quinta-feira (26), o grande destaque dos jogos de hoje fica por conta da rodada da Premier League após o Natal, conhecida como Boxing Day. Além do Campeonato Inglês, diversos níveis do futebol da Inglaterra também realizam suas partidas no dia, com mais de 200 jogos no país; veja todos os jogos de hoje:
Confira os jogos de hoje, horários e onde assistir ao vivo (quinta-feira, 26 de dezembro de 2024)
Inglaterra: Premier League
- 09:30 - Manchester City vs Everton - ESPN e Disney+
- 12:00 - Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace - Disney+
- 12:00 - Chelsea vs Fulham - Disney+
- 12:00 - Newcastle vs Aston Villa - ESPN 4 e Disney+
- 12:00 - Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham - ESPN e Disney+
- 12:00 - Southampton vs West Ham - Disney+
- 14:30 - Wolverhampton vs Manchester United - Disney+
- 17:00 - Liverpool vs Leicester City - Disney+
Índia: Indian Super League
- 11:00 - RoundGlass Punjab vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant - Onefootball
África: CHAN (Q)
- 12:00 - Burundi vs Uganda
Argélia: Liga Argelina
- 20:00 - US Biskra vs ES Sétif
- 20:00 - CR Belouizdad vs Akbou
- 20:00 - JS Saoura vs CS Constantinois
Argélia: Segunda Divisão Argelina
- 10:00 - Bechar Djedid vs RC Kouba
- 10:00 - ESM Kolea vs MC Saida
- 10:00 - RC Arbaâ vs ASM Oran
- 10:00 - JS El Biar vs CR Méchria
- 10:00 - GC Mascara vs MCB Oued Sly
- 10:00 - CR Témouchent vs WA Mostaganem
- 10:00 - NA Hussein-Dey vs JSM Tiaret
- 10:00 - SKAF Khémis Mélina vs Ben Aknoun
- 10:00 - JS Djijel vs JS Bordj Menaïel
- 10:00 - IB Khémis El Khechna vs USM El Harrach
- 10:00 - RB Ouargla vs USM Annaba
- 10:00 - Oued Magrane vs NRB Teleghma
- 10:00 - AS Khroub vs CA Batna
- 10:00 - US Chaouia vs MB Rouisset
- 10:00 - Chelghoum Laïd vs US Souf
- 10:00 - MSP Batna vs MO Constantine
Albânia: Super Kupa Albania
- 15:00 - Egnatia vs FK Kukësi
Bélgica: Liga Belga
- 09:30 - Royal Antwerp vs Genk
- 12:00 - Club Brugge vs Westerlo
- 12:00 - Kortrijk vs Charleroi
- 14:30 - KV Mechelen vs Standard Liège
- 16:45 - Gent vs Union St. Gilloise
Djibouti: Liga Jibuti
- 11:00 - FC Dikhil vs Arta D3
- 13:00 - GR SIAF vs Ali Sabieh
Escócia: Campeonato Escocês
09:30 - Hearts vs Hibernian - Disney+
12:00 - Celtic vs Motherwell
12:00 - Dundee FC vs Ross County
12:00 - Kilmarnock vs Aberdeen
12:00 - St. Johnstone vs Dundee United
14:45 - St. Mirren vs Rangers
Egito: Liga Egípcia
- 12:00 - Smouha SC vs Ghazl Mehalla
- 12:00 - Bank Al Ahly vs Ceramica Cleopatra
- 15:00 - Petrojet vs El-Gouna
- 15:00 - Al-Masry vs Al-Ahly
Gana: Liga Gana
- 12:00 - Legon Cities vs Aduana Stars
- 12:00 - Basake Holy Stars vs Bechem Utd
- 12:00 - Heart of Lions vs Young Apostles
Inglaterra: EFL Championship
- 12:00 - Swansea City vs QPR
- 12:00 - Oxford United vs Cardiff City
- 12:00 - Blackburn Rovers vs Sunderland
- 12:00 - Bristol City vs Luton Town
- 12:00 - Coventry City vs Plymouth Argyle - Disney+
- 12:00 - Middlesbrough vs Sheffield Wed.
- 12:00 - Norwich City vs Millwall
- 12:00 - Preston North End vs Hull City
- 12:00 - Sheffield United vs Burnley
- 12:00 - Watford vs Portsmouth
- 14:30 - Derby County vs West Bromwich - Disney+
- 17:00 - Stoke City vs Leeds United
Inglaterra: EFL League One
- 10:00 - Leyton Orient vs Crawley Town
- 12:00 - Wrexham vs Blackpool
- 12:00 - Shrewsbury Town vs Lincoln City
- 12:00 - Rotherham vs Wigan Athletic
- 12:00 - Reading vs Northampton Town
- 12:00 - Peterborough United vs Mansfield Town
- 12:00 - Huddersfield Town vs Stockport County
- 12:00 - Exeter City vs Bristol Rovers
- 12:00 - Charlton Athletic vs Cambridge United
- 12:00 - Bolton Wanderers vs Barnsley
- 12:00 - Birmingham City vs Burton Albion
- 12:00 - Stevenage vs Wycombe Wanderers
Inglaterra: EFL League Two
- 12:00 - Bromley vs Newport County
- 12:00 - AFC Wimbledon vs Swindon Town
- 12:00 - Bradford City vs Port Vale
- 12:00 - Walsall vs Doncaster Rovers
- 12:00 - Tranmere Rovers vs Accrington Stanley
- 12:00 - Salford City vs Barrow AFC
- 12:00 - MK Dons vs Notts County
- 12:00 - Grimsby Town vs Harrogate Town
- 12:00 - Fleetwood Town vs Chesterfield
- 12:00 - Colchester vs Gillingham
- 12:00 - Cheltenham Town vs Crewe Alexandra
- 12:00 - Carlisle United vs Morecambe
Inglaterra: National League
- 12:00 - AFC Fylde vs Rochdale
- 12:00 - Aldershot Town vs Woking
- 12:00 - Altrincham vs Halifax Town
- 12:00 - Barnet vs Sutton United
- 12:00 - Boston United vs Solihull Moors
- 12:00 - Dagenham & Redbridge vs Braintree Town
- 12:00 - Gateshead vs Hartlepool United
- 12:00 - Maidenhead United vs Wealdstone
- 12:00 - Southend United vs Ebbsfleet United
- 12:00 - Tamworth vs Forest Green Rovers
- 12:00 - Yeovil Town vs Eastleigh
- 14:30 - Oldham Athletic vs York City
Inglaterra: National League North
- 10:00 - Hereford vs Kidderminster
- 10:00 - Rushall Olympic vs Oxford City
- 12:00 - Brackley Town vs Leamington
- 12:00 - Buxton vs Alfreton Town
- 12:00 - Curzon Ashton vs Farsley Celtic
- 12:00 - Darlington vs Scarborough Athletic
- 12:00 - King’s Lynn vs Needham Market
- 12:00 - Marine AFC vs Chester FC
- 12:00 - Peterborough Sports vs Scunthorpe United
- 12:00 - Southport vs Warrington Town
- 12:00 - Spennymoor Town vs South Shields
- 12:00 - Radcliffe FC vs Chorley
Inglaterra: National League South
- 10:00 - Slough Town vs Chesham United
- 10:00 - Tonbridge Angels vs Maidstone United
- 10:00 - Aveley FC vs Hornchurch
- 12:00 - Chippenham Town vs Bath City
- 12:00 - Dorking Wanderers vs Worthing
- 12:00 - Eastbourne Borough vs Salisbury FC
- 12:00 - Enfield Town vs Boreham Wood
- 12:00 - Farnborough vs Hampton & Richmond
- 12:00 - Hemel Hempstead vs St. Albans
- 12:00 - Truro City vs Weston Super Mare
- 12:00 - Welling United vs Chelmsford City
- 12:00 - Weymouth vs Torquay United
Inglaterra: Isthmian League Premier Division
- 10:00 - Billericay Town vs Canvey Island
- 10:00 - Bowers & Pitsea vs Hashtag United
- 10:00 - Dartford vs Cray Wanderers
- 10:00 - Hendon vs Potters Bar Town
- 10:00 - Wingate & Finchley vs Cheshunt
- 12:00 - Hastings United vs Dover Athletic
- 12:00 - Horsham FC vs Bognor Regis Town
Inglaterra: Northern League Premier Division
- 10:00 - Stockton Town FC vs Hebburn Town
- 12:00 - Bamber Bridge vs Lancaster City
- 12:00 - Blyth Spartans vs Whitby Town
- 12:00 - FC United of Manchester vs Prescot Cables
- 12:00 - Gainsborough vs Guiseley AFC
- 12:00 - Macclesfield FC vs Leek Town
- 12:00 - Matlock Town vs Ilkeston Town
- 12:00 - Workington vs Morpeth Town
- 12:00 - Mickleover vs Ashton United
- 12:00 - Warrington Rylands FC vs Hyde United
Inglaterra: Southern League Premier Division (Central)
- 10:00 - St. Ives Town vs Royston Town
- 10:00 - Bedford Town vs Hitchin Town
- 10:00 - AFC Sudbury vs Bishop’s Stortford
- 10:00 - Leiston vs Lowestoft Town
- 12:00 - Kettering Town vs Biggleswade Town
- 12:00 - Telford United vs Halesowen Town
- 12:00 - Alvechurch vs Stratford Town
- 12:00 - Stamford vs Spalding United
- 12:00 - Redditch United vs Banbury Utd
- 12:00 - Bromsgrove Sporting vs Stourbridge FC
- 12:00 - Barwell FC vs Harborough Town
Inglaterra: Southern League Premier Division (South)
- 10:00 - Sholing vs Wimborne Town
- 10:00 - Winchester City vs AFC Totton
- 12:00 - Basingstoke Town vs Marlow FC
- 12:00 - Gloucester City vs Swindon Supermarine
- 12:00 - Hanwell Town vs Chertsey Town
- 12:00 - Frome Town FC vs Plymouth Parkway
- 12:00 - Tiverton Town vs Taunton Town
- 12:00 - Hungerford Town vs Merthyr Town
- 12:00 - Havant & Waterlooville vs Gosport Borough
- 12:00 - Walton & Hersham vs Bracknell Town
- 12:00 - Poole Town vs Dorchester
Inglaterra: Jogos de hoje da Southern Football League Division One South & West
- 10:00 - Thatcham Town vs Didcot Town
- 10:30 - Helston AFC vs Exmouth Town
- 12:00 - Melksham Town vs Westbury United
- 12:00 - Yate Town vs Bristol Manor Farm
- 12:00 - Bemerton Heath Harlequins vs Bashley FC
- 12:00 - Bideford vs Willand Rovers
- 12:00 - Cribbs FC vs Tavistock AFC
- 12:00 - Evesham United vs Bishop´s Cleeve
- 12:00 - Falmouth Town vs Mousehole AFC
- 12:00 - Larkhall Athletic vs Shaftesbury Town
- 12:00 - Malvern Town vs Cinderford Town
Inglaterra: Southern Football League Division One Central
- 09:00 - Beaconsfield vs Flackwell Heath
- 10:00 - Aylesbury United vs Berkhamsted FC
- 10:00 - Welwyn Garden City vs Hadley FC
- 10:00 - Hertford Town vs Enfield (1893) FC
- 12:00 - AFC Dunstable vs Real Bedford
- 12:00 - Barton Rovers vs Biggleswade
- 12:00 - North Leigh vs Kidlington
- 12:00 - Stotfold vs Leverstock Green
Inglaterra: Northern Premier League Division One Midlands
- 09:30 - Coventry Sphinx vs Racing Club Warwick
- 10:00 - AFC Rushden & Diamonds vs Corby Town
- 10:00 - Quorn vs Shepshed Dynamo
- 12:00 - Coleshill Town vs Lye Town
- 12:00 - Rugby Town FC vs Bedworth United
- 12:00 - Sporting Khalsa FC vs Darlaston Town
- 12:00 - Wellingborough Town vs Loughborough University
- 12:00 - Worcester City vs Walsall Wood
- 12:00 - Boldmere St. Michaels vs Sutton Coldfield Town
- 12:00 - Grantham Town vs Long Eaton Utd
- 12:00 - Hinckley Leicester Road vs Anstey Nomads
Inglaterra: Northern Premier League Division One West
- 12:00 - Newcastle Town vs Kidsgrove Athletic
- 12:00 - Stalybridge Celtic vs Mossley
- 12:00 - Bootle vs Runcorn Linnets
- 12:00 - Hanley Town vs Chasetown
- 12:00 - Widnes FC vs Vauxhall Motors
- 12:00 - Wythenshawe FC vs Wythenshawe Town
- 12:00 - Congleton Town vs City of Liverpool
- 12:00 - Avro FC vs Trafford
- 12:00 - Hednesford Town vs Stafford Rangers
- 12:00 - Witton Albion vs Nantwich Town
- 12:00 - Clitheroe FC vs Atherton Collieries
Inglaterra: Northern Premier League Division One East
- 08:00 - Heaton Stannington vs Ashington AFC
- 10:00 - Cleethorpes Town vs North Ferriby
- 10:00 - Garforth Town vs Brighouse Town
- 10:00 - Dunston UTS vs Newton Aycliffe
- 12:00 - Bridlington Town vs Grimsby Borough
Inglaterra: Isthmian League Division One South
- 10:00 - Hythe Town vs. Ashford United
- 10:00 - Margate FC vs. Ramsgate
- 10:00 - Steyning Town vs. Lancing
- 10:00 - Eastbourne Town vs. East Grinstead Town
- 10:00 - Sittingbourne FC vs. Sheppey United
- 12:00 - Three Bridges vs. Burgess Hill Town
- 12:00 - Deal Town vs. Herne Bay
- 12:00 - Littlehampton vs. Broadbridge Heath
- 12:00 - AFC Croydon Athletic vs. Phoenix Sports
- 12:00 - Sevenoaks Town vs. Merstham
Itália: Jogos de hoje da Serie B Italiana
- 08:30 - Pisa vs. Sassuolo
- 11:00 - Reggiana vs. Juve Stabia
- 11:00 - Spezia vs. Mantova 1911
- 11:00 - Brescia vs. Modena FC 2018
- 11:00 - Cesena FC vs. Cremonese
- 11:00 - Cosenza vs. Catanzaro
- 11:00 - Frosinone vs. Salernitana
- 11:00 - SüdTirol vs. Cittadella
- 14:00 - Palermo vs. Bari
- 16:30 - Sampdoria vs. Carrarese
Irã: Liga Iraniana
- 11:00 - Chadormalu SC vs. Esteghlal Tehran
- 11:30 - Esteghlal Khuzestan vs. Foolad FC
Israel: Taça de Israel
- 14:30 - Dimona vs. Hapoel Beer Sheva
- 14:45 - Hapoel Raanana vs. Agudat Sport Nordia
- 15:00 - Maccabi Bnei Raina vs. Hapoel Kfar Shalem
Irlanda do Norte: Liga Irlanda do Norte
- 12:00 - Crusaders vs. Cliftonville
- 12:00 - Coleraine vs. Ballymena United
- 12:00 - Dungannon vs. Loughgall
- 12:00 - Glenavon vs. Portadown
- 12:00 - Glentoran vs. Linfield
- 12:00 - Larne vs. Carrick Rangers
Irlanda do Norte: NIFL Championship 1
- 11:00 - Ballinamallard vs. Newry City
- 12:00 - Armagh City vs. Annagh United
- 12:00 - Bangor vs. Ards FC
- 12:00 - Ballyclare vs. Newington
- 12:00 - Institute vs. Limavady
Líbia: Liga Líbia
- 10:00 - Al-Sadaqa vs. Al Ahly Benghazi
- 10:00 - Al Mahdia vs. Al-Andalus
- 10:30 - Asaria SC vs. Al Dahra FC
- 12:30 - Al Malaab El Libby vs. Al Watan
Martinica: Liga Martinica
- 21:00 - AS Samaritaine vs. St Joseph
Nigéria: Nigeria Premier League
- 12:00 - Plateau United vs. Enyimba
País de Gales: Liga País de Gales
- 09:30 - Barry Town vs. Penybont
- 09:30 - Cardiff Metropolitan vs. Briton Ferry
- 11:30 - Aberystwyth Town vs. Bala Town
- 11:30 - Caernarfon Town vs. TNS
- 11:30 - Connah's Quay vs. Flint Town United
- 11:30 - Newtown AFC vs. Haverfordwest County
País de Gales: FAW Championship
Cymru North
- 09:30 - Bangor 1876 vs. Colwyn Bay
- 10:00 - Denbigh Town vs. Ruthin Town
- 11:00 - Airbus UK vs. Buckley Town
- 11:00 - Holywell vs. Llay Welfare
- 11:00 - Prestatyn Town vs. Llandudno FC
- 11:00 - Ruthin Town vs. Denbigh Town
Cymru South
- 09:30 - Baglan Dragons vs. Trefelin BGC
- 11:00 - Penrhiwceiber Rangers vs. Caerau Ely
- 11:00 - Llantwit Major FC vs. Cambrian & Clydach Vale
- 11:30 - Ammanford AFC vs. Llanelli AFC
- 11:30 - Pontypridd United vs. Taff's Well
- 13:30 - Goytre United vs. Afan Lido
Síria: Liga Síria
- 20:00 - Taliya SC vs. Al-Karamah
- 20:00 - Hutteen SC vs. Al-Shorta
- 20:00 - Al-Jaish vs. Jableh SC
- 20:00 - Al-Wathba vs. Al Shouleh
- 20:00 - Al-Ittihad Aleppo vs. Tishreen
Somália: Liga Somália
- 09:30 - Dekedaha vs. LLPP Jeenyo
Sérvia: Liga Sérvia
- 09:00 - IMT vs. TSC Backa Topola
Turquia: Sub 19
- 06:00 - Boluspor vs. Sivasspor
Trinidad e Tobago: Jogos de hoje da Liga Trinidad e Tobago
- 18:00 - Central FC vs. AC Port Of Spain
- 18:00 - Morvant Caledonia United vs. 1976 FC Phoenix
- 19:00 - Club Sando vs. Cunupia FC
- 20:00 - Defence Force vs. St. Ann's Rangers
- 20:00 - Police Marabella vs. Prisons Services FC
