Além do Boxing Day, confira os outros jogos de hoje (26)

Confira os destaques desta quinta-feira no futebol

imagem cameraO Chelsea encara o Fulham pela Premier League (Foto: JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP)
Lance!
Rio de Janeiro
Dia 26/12/2024
00:15
Atualizado em 24/12/2024
18:30
  • Matéria
  • Mais Notícias

Nesta quinta-feira (26), o grande destaque dos jogos de hoje fica por conta da rodada da Premier League após o Natal, conhecida como Boxing Day. Além do Campeonato Inglês, diversos níveis do futebol da Inglaterra também realizam suas partidas no dia, com mais de 200 jogos no país; veja todos os jogos de hoje:

O Manchester City encara o Everton em busca da reabilitação na Premier League; confira os destaques dos jogos de hoje (Foto: Paul ELLIS / AFP)

➡️ Siga o Lance! no WhatsApp e acompanhe em tempo real as principais notícias do esporte

Confira os jogos de hoje, horários e onde assistir ao vivo (quinta-feira, 26 de dezembro de 2024)

Inglaterra: Premier League

  1. 09:30 - Manchester City vs Everton - ESPN e Disney+
  2. 12:00 - Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace - Disney+
  3. 12:00 - Chelsea vs Fulham - Disney+
  4. 12:00 - Newcastle vs Aston Villa - ESPN 4 e Disney+
  5. 12:00 - Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham - ESPN e Disney+
  6. 12:00 - Southampton vs West Ham - Disney+
  7. 14:30 - Wolverhampton vs Manchester United - Disney+
  8. 17:00 - Liverpool vs Leicester City - Disney+

Índia: Indian Super League

  • 11:00 - RoundGlass Punjab vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant - Onefootball

África: CHAN (Q)

  • 12:00 - Burundi vs Uganda

Argélia: Liga Argelina

  • 20:00 - US Biskra vs ES Sétif
  • 20:00 - CR Belouizdad vs Akbou
  • 20:00 - JS Saoura vs CS Constantinois

Argélia: Segunda Divisão Argelina

  1. 10:00 - Bechar Djedid vs RC Kouba
  2. 10:00 - ESM Kolea vs MC Saida
  3. 10:00 - RC Arbaâ vs ASM Oran
  4. 10:00 - JS El Biar vs CR Méchria
  5. 10:00 - GC Mascara vs MCB Oued Sly
  6. 10:00 - CR Témouchent vs WA Mostaganem
  7. 10:00 - NA Hussein-Dey vs JSM Tiaret
  8. 10:00 - SKAF Khémis Mélina vs Ben Aknoun
  9. 10:00 - JS Djijel vs JS Bordj Menaïel
  10. 10:00 - IB Khémis El Khechna vs USM El Harrach
  11. 10:00 - RB Ouargla vs USM Annaba
  12. 10:00 - Oued Magrane vs NRB Teleghma
  13. 10:00 - AS Khroub vs CA Batna
  14. 10:00 - US Chaouia vs MB Rouisset
  15. 10:00 - Chelghoum Laïd vs US Souf
  16. 10:00 - MSP Batna vs MO Constantine

Albânia: Super Kupa Albania

  • 15:00 - Egnatia vs FK Kukësi

Bélgica: Liga Belga

  • 09:30 - Royal Antwerp vs Genk
  • 12:00 - Club Brugge vs Westerlo
  • 12:00 - Kortrijk vs Charleroi
  • 14:30 - KV Mechelen vs Standard Liège
  • 16:45 - Gent vs Union St. Gilloise

Djibouti: Liga Jibuti

  • 11:00 - FC Dikhil vs Arta D3
  • 13:00 - GR SIAF vs Ali Sabieh

Escócia: Campeonato Escocês

09:30 - Hearts vs Hibernian - Disney+
12:00 - Celtic vs Motherwell
12:00 - Dundee FC vs Ross County
12:00 - Kilmarnock vs Aberdeen
12:00 - St. Johnstone vs Dundee United
14:45 - St. Mirren vs Rangers

Egito: Liga Egípcia

  • 12:00 - Smouha SC vs Ghazl Mehalla
  • 12:00 - Bank Al Ahly vs Ceramica Cleopatra
  • 15:00 - Petrojet vs El-Gouna
  • 15:00 - Al-Masry vs Al-Ahly

Gana: Liga Gana

  1. 12:00 - Legon Cities vs Aduana Stars
  2. 12:00 - Basake Holy Stars vs Bechem Utd
  3. 12:00 - Heart of Lions vs Young Apostles

Inglaterra: EFL Championship

  1. 12:00 - Swansea City vs QPR
  2. 12:00 - Oxford United vs Cardiff City
  3. 12:00 - Blackburn Rovers vs Sunderland
  4. 12:00 - Bristol City vs Luton Town
  5. 12:00 - Coventry City vs Plymouth Argyle - Disney+
  6. 12:00 - Middlesbrough vs Sheffield Wed.
  7. 12:00 - Norwich City vs Millwall
  8. 12:00 - Preston North End vs Hull City
  9. 12:00 - Sheffield United vs Burnley
  10. 12:00 - Watford vs Portsmouth
  11. 14:30 - Derby County vs West Bromwich - Disney+
  12. 17:00 - Stoke City vs Leeds United

Inglaterra: EFL League One

  1. 10:00 - Leyton Orient vs Crawley Town
  2. 12:00 - Wrexham vs Blackpool
  3. 12:00 - Shrewsbury Town vs Lincoln City
  4. 12:00 - Rotherham vs Wigan Athletic
  5. 12:00 - Reading vs Northampton Town
  6. 12:00 - Peterborough United vs Mansfield Town
  7. 12:00 - Huddersfield Town vs Stockport County
  8. 12:00 - Exeter City vs Bristol Rovers
  9. 12:00 - Charlton Athletic vs Cambridge United
  10. 12:00 - Bolton Wanderers vs Barnsley
  11. 12:00 - Birmingham City vs Burton Albion
  12. 12:00 - Stevenage vs Wycombe Wanderers

Inglaterra: EFL League Two

  1. 12:00 - Bromley vs Newport County
  2. 12:00 - AFC Wimbledon vs Swindon Town
  3. 12:00 - Bradford City vs Port Vale
  4. 12:00 - Walsall vs Doncaster Rovers
  5. 12:00 - Tranmere Rovers vs Accrington Stanley
  6. 12:00 - Salford City vs Barrow AFC
  7. 12:00 - MK Dons vs Notts County
  8. 12:00 - Grimsby Town vs Harrogate Town
  9. 12:00 - Fleetwood Town vs Chesterfield
  10. 12:00 - Colchester vs Gillingham
  11. 12:00 - Cheltenham Town vs Crewe Alexandra
  12. 12:00 - Carlisle United vs Morecambe

Inglaterra: National League

  1. 12:00 - AFC Fylde vs Rochdale
  2. 12:00 - Aldershot Town vs Woking
  3. 12:00 - Altrincham vs Halifax Town
  4. 12:00 - Barnet vs Sutton United
  5. 12:00 - Boston United vs Solihull Moors
  6. 12:00 - Dagenham & Redbridge vs Braintree Town
  7. 12:00 - Gateshead vs Hartlepool United
  8. 12:00 - Maidenhead United vs Wealdstone
  9. 12:00 - Southend United vs Ebbsfleet United
  10. 12:00 - Tamworth vs Forest Green Rovers
  11. 12:00 - Yeovil Town vs Eastleigh
  12. 14:30 - Oldham Athletic vs York City

Inglaterra: National League North

  • 10:00 - Hereford vs Kidderminster
  • 10:00 - Rushall Olympic vs Oxford City
  • 12:00 - Brackley Town vs Leamington
  • 12:00 - Buxton vs Alfreton Town
  • 12:00 - Curzon Ashton vs Farsley Celtic
  • 12:00 - Darlington vs Scarborough Athletic
  • 12:00 - King’s Lynn vs Needham Market
  • 12:00 - Marine AFC vs Chester FC
  • 12:00 - Peterborough Sports vs Scunthorpe United
  • 12:00 - Southport vs Warrington Town
  • 12:00 - Spennymoor Town vs South Shields
  • 12:00 - Radcliffe FC vs Chorley

Inglaterra: National League South

  • 10:00 - Slough Town vs Chesham United
  • 10:00 - Tonbridge Angels vs Maidstone United
  • 10:00 - Aveley FC vs Hornchurch
  • 12:00 - Chippenham Town vs Bath City
  • 12:00 - Dorking Wanderers vs Worthing
  • 12:00 - Eastbourne Borough vs Salisbury FC
  • 12:00 - Enfield Town vs Boreham Wood
  • 12:00 - Farnborough vs Hampton & Richmond
  • 12:00 - Hemel Hempstead vs St. Albans
  • 12:00 - Truro City vs Weston Super Mare
  • 12:00 - Welling United vs Chelmsford City
  • 12:00 - Weymouth vs Torquay United

Inglaterra: Isthmian League Premier Division

  • 10:00 - Billericay Town vs Canvey Island
  • 10:00 - Bowers & Pitsea vs Hashtag United
  • 10:00 - Dartford vs Cray Wanderers
  • 10:00 - Hendon vs Potters Bar Town
  • 10:00 - Wingate & Finchley vs Cheshunt
  • 12:00 - Hastings United vs Dover Athletic
  • 12:00 - Horsham FC vs Bognor Regis Town

Inglaterra: Northern League Premier Division

  • 10:00 - Stockton Town FC vs Hebburn Town
  • 12:00 - Bamber Bridge vs Lancaster City
  • 12:00 - Blyth Spartans vs Whitby Town
  • 12:00 - FC United of Manchester vs Prescot Cables
  • 12:00 - Gainsborough vs Guiseley AFC
  • 12:00 - Macclesfield FC vs Leek Town
  • 12:00 - Matlock Town vs Ilkeston Town
  • 12:00 - Workington vs Morpeth Town
  • 12:00 - Mickleover vs Ashton United
  • 12:00 - Warrington Rylands FC vs Hyde United

Inglaterra: Southern League Premier Division (Central)

  • 10:00 - St. Ives Town vs Royston Town
  • 10:00 - Bedford Town vs Hitchin Town
  • 10:00 - AFC Sudbury vs Bishop’s Stortford
  • 10:00 - Leiston vs Lowestoft Town
  • 12:00 - Kettering Town vs Biggleswade Town
  • 12:00 - Telford United vs Halesowen Town
  • 12:00 - Alvechurch vs Stratford Town
  • 12:00 - Stamford vs Spalding United
  • 12:00 - Redditch United vs Banbury Utd
  • 12:00 - Bromsgrove Sporting vs Stourbridge FC
  • 12:00 - Barwell FC vs Harborough Town

Inglaterra: Southern League Premier Division (South)

  1. 10:00 - Sholing vs Wimborne Town
  2. 10:00 - Winchester City vs AFC Totton
  3. 12:00 - Basingstoke Town vs Marlow FC
  4. 12:00 - Gloucester City vs Swindon Supermarine
  5. 12:00 - Hanwell Town vs Chertsey Town
  6. 12:00 - Frome Town FC vs Plymouth Parkway
  7. 12:00 - Tiverton Town vs Taunton Town
  8. 12:00 - Hungerford Town vs Merthyr Town
  9. 12:00 - Havant & Waterlooville vs Gosport Borough
  10. 12:00 - Walton & Hersham vs Bracknell Town
  11. 12:00 - Poole Town vs Dorchester

Inglaterra: Jogos de hoje da Southern Football League Division One South & West

  1. 10:00 - Thatcham Town vs Didcot Town
  2. 10:30 - Helston AFC vs Exmouth Town
  3. 12:00 - Melksham Town vs Westbury United
  4. 12:00 - Yate Town vs Bristol Manor Farm
  5. 12:00 - Bemerton Heath Harlequins vs Bashley FC
  6. 12:00 - Bideford vs Willand Rovers
  7. 12:00 - Cribbs FC vs Tavistock AFC
  8. 12:00 - Evesham United vs Bishop´s Cleeve
  9. 12:00 - Falmouth Town vs Mousehole AFC
  10. 12:00 - Larkhall Athletic vs Shaftesbury Town
  11. 12:00 - Malvern Town vs Cinderford Town

Inglaterra: Southern Football League Division One Central

  1. 09:00 - Beaconsfield vs Flackwell Heath
  2. 10:00 - Aylesbury United vs Berkhamsted FC
  3. 10:00 - Welwyn Garden City vs Hadley FC
  4. 10:00 - Hertford Town vs Enfield (1893) FC
  5. 12:00 - AFC Dunstable vs Real Bedford
  6. 12:00 - Barton Rovers vs Biggleswade
  7. 12:00 - North Leigh vs Kidlington
  8. 12:00 - Stotfold vs Leverstock Green

Inglaterra: Northern Premier League Division One Midlands

  1. 09:30 - Coventry Sphinx vs Racing Club Warwick
  2. 10:00 - AFC Rushden & Diamonds vs Corby Town
  3. 10:00 - Quorn vs Shepshed Dynamo
  4. 12:00 - Coleshill Town vs Lye Town
  5. 12:00 - Rugby Town FC vs Bedworth United
  6. 12:00 - Sporting Khalsa FC vs Darlaston Town
  7. 12:00 - Wellingborough Town vs Loughborough University
  8. 12:00 - Worcester City vs Walsall Wood
  9. 12:00 - Boldmere St. Michaels vs Sutton Coldfield Town
  10. 12:00 - Grantham Town vs Long Eaton Utd
  11. 12:00 - Hinckley Leicester Road vs Anstey Nomads

Inglaterra: Northern Premier League Division One West

  1. 12:00 - Newcastle Town vs Kidsgrove Athletic
  2. 12:00 - Stalybridge Celtic vs Mossley
  3. 12:00 - Bootle vs Runcorn Linnets
  4. 12:00 - Hanley Town vs Chasetown
  5. 12:00 - Widnes FC vs Vauxhall Motors
  6. 12:00 - Wythenshawe FC vs Wythenshawe Town
  7. 12:00 - Congleton Town vs City of Liverpool
  8. 12:00 - Avro FC vs Trafford
  9. 12:00 - Hednesford Town vs Stafford Rangers
  10. 12:00 - Witton Albion vs Nantwich Town
  11. 12:00 - Clitheroe FC vs Atherton Collieries

Inglaterra: Northern Premier League Division One East

  • 08:00 - Heaton Stannington vs Ashington AFC
  • 10:00 - Cleethorpes Town vs North Ferriby
  • 10:00 - Garforth Town vs Brighouse Town
  • 10:00 - Dunston UTS vs Newton Aycliffe
  • 12:00 - Bridlington Town vs Grimsby Borough

Inglaterra: Isthmian League Division One South

  • 10:00 - Hythe Town vs. Ashford United
  • 10:00 - Margate FC vs. Ramsgate
  • 10:00 - Steyning Town vs. Lancing
  • 10:00 - Eastbourne Town vs. East Grinstead Town
  • 10:00 - Sittingbourne FC vs. Sheppey United
  • 12:00 - Three Bridges vs. Burgess Hill Town
  • 12:00 - Deal Town vs. Herne Bay
  • 12:00 - Littlehampton vs. Broadbridge Heath
  • 12:00 - AFC Croydon Athletic vs. Phoenix Sports
  • 12:00 - Sevenoaks Town vs. Merstham

Itália: Jogos de hoje da Serie B Italiana

  1. 08:30 - Pisa vs. Sassuolo
  2. 11:00 - Reggiana vs. Juve Stabia
  3. 11:00 - Spezia vs. Mantova 1911
  4. 11:00 - Brescia vs. Modena FC 2018
  5. 11:00 - Cesena FC vs. Cremonese
  6. 11:00 - Cosenza vs. Catanzaro
  7. 11:00 - Frosinone vs. Salernitana
  8. 11:00 - SüdTirol vs. Cittadella
  9. 14:00 - Palermo vs. Bari
  10. 16:30 - Sampdoria vs. Carrarese

Irã: Liga Iraniana

  1. 11:00 - Chadormalu SC vs. Esteghlal Tehran
  2. 11:30 - Esteghlal Khuzestan vs. Foolad FC

Israel: Taça de Israel

  • 14:30 - Dimona vs. Hapoel Beer Sheva
  • 14:45 - Hapoel Raanana vs. Agudat Sport Nordia
  • 15:00 - Maccabi Bnei Raina vs. Hapoel Kfar Shalem

Irlanda do Norte: Liga Irlanda do Norte

  1. 12:00 - Crusaders vs. Cliftonville
  2. 12:00 - Coleraine vs. Ballymena United
  3. 12:00 - Dungannon vs. Loughgall
  4. 12:00 - Glenavon vs. Portadown
  5. 12:00 - Glentoran vs. Linfield
  6. 12:00 - Larne vs. Carrick Rangers

Irlanda do Norte: NIFL Championship 1

  • 11:00 - Ballinamallard vs. Newry City
  • 12:00 - Armagh City vs. Annagh United
  • 12:00 - Bangor vs. Ards FC
  • 12:00 - Ballyclare vs. Newington
  • 12:00 - Institute vs. Limavady

Líbia: Liga Líbia

  • 10:00 - Al-Sadaqa vs. Al Ahly Benghazi
  • 10:00 - Al Mahdia vs. Al-Andalus
  • 10:30 - Asaria SC vs. Al Dahra FC
  • 12:30 - Al Malaab El Libby vs. Al Watan

Martinica: Liga Martinica

  • 21:00 - AS Samaritaine vs. St Joseph

Nigéria: Nigeria Premier League

  • 12:00 - Plateau United vs. Enyimba

País de Gales: Liga País de Gales

  1. 09:30 - Barry Town vs. Penybont
  2. 09:30 - Cardiff Metropolitan vs. Briton Ferry
  3. 11:30 - Aberystwyth Town vs. Bala Town
  4. 11:30 - Caernarfon Town vs. TNS
  5. 11:30 - Connah's Quay vs. Flint Town United
  6. 11:30 - Newtown AFC vs. Haverfordwest County

País de Gales: FAW Championship

Cymru North

  1. 09:30 - Bangor 1876 vs. Colwyn Bay
  2. 10:00 - Denbigh Town vs. Ruthin Town
  3. 11:00 - Airbus UK vs. Buckley Town
  4. 11:00 - Holywell vs. Llay Welfare
  5. 11:00 - Prestatyn Town vs. Llandudno FC
  6. 11:00 - Ruthin Town vs. Denbigh Town

Cymru South

  • 09:30 - Baglan Dragons vs. Trefelin BGC
  • 11:00 - Penrhiwceiber Rangers vs. Caerau Ely
  • 11:00 - Llantwit Major FC vs. Cambrian & Clydach Vale
  • 11:30 - Ammanford AFC vs. Llanelli AFC
  • 11:30 - Pontypridd United vs. Taff's Well
  • 13:30 - Goytre United vs. Afan Lido

Síria: Liga Síria

  • 20:00 - Taliya SC vs. Al-Karamah
  • 20:00 - Hutteen SC vs. Al-Shorta
  • 20:00 - Al-Jaish vs. Jableh SC
  • 20:00 - Al-Wathba vs. Al Shouleh
  • 20:00 - Al-Ittihad Aleppo vs. Tishreen

Somália: Liga Somália

  • 09:30 - Dekedaha vs. LLPP Jeenyo

Sérvia: Liga Sérvia

  1. 09:00 - IMT vs. TSC Backa Topola

Turquia: Sub 19

  1. 06:00 - Boluspor vs. Sivasspor

Trinidad e Tobago: Jogos de hoje da Liga Trinidad e Tobago

  1. 18:00 - Central FC vs. AC Port Of Spain
  2. 18:00 - Morvant Caledonia United vs. 1976 FC Phoenix
  3. 19:00 - Club Sando vs. Cunupia FC
  4. 20:00 - Defence Force vs. St. Ann's Rangers
  5. 20:00 - Police Marabella vs. Prisons Services FC

