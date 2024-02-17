Escrito por Lance!
• Publicada em 17/02/2024 - 08:00 • Nottingham (ING)
O Nottingham Forest recebe o West Ham, neste sábado (17), pela 25ª rodada da Premier League. A bola vai rolar a partir das 12h (de Brasília), no City Ground, em Nottingham, com transmissão do Star+ (serviço de streaming).
✅ FICHA TÉCNICA
Nottingham Forest x West Ham
Premier League - 25ª rodada
Data e horário: sábado, 16/02/2024, às 12h (de Brasília).
Local: City Ground, em Nottingham (ING).
Onde assistir: Star+.
⚽PROVÁVEIS ESCALAÇÕES
NOTTINGHAM FOREST (Técnico: Nuno Espírito Santo)
Sels; Aina, Niakhate, Murillo e Tavares; Sangare e Danilo; Elanga, Gibbs-White e Hudson-Odoi; Awoniyi.
WEST HAM (Técnico: David Moyes)
Areola; Coufal, Mavropanos, Zouma e Cresswell; Phillips e Alvarez; Kudus, Ward-Prowse e Cornet; Bowen.