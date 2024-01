🚨🔴 Eric Dier joins Bayern for fee close to €4m. Personal terms agreed, Tuchel also called Dier.



Dier, in Munich for medical today.



Spurs accepted after Dragusin deal; green light overnight from Daniel Levy.



Here we go 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



↪️ Bayern will go for new RB as next top target.