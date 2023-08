<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Petra Kvitova is being seen by the physio in the 3rd set against Belinda Bencic.<br><br>This doesn't look good. The physio asked if she can lift her right leg and she said no.<br><br>Hopefully she's alright ???????? <a href="https://t.co/mO6PIl1TyJ">pic.twitter.com/mO6PIl1TyJ</a></p>— The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) <a href="https://twitter.com/TheTennisLetter/status/1690080281540329472?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 11, 2023</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>