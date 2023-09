<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Zverev was asked if it helps him that media attention is on Alcaraz & Djokovic:<br><br>“It’s natural for the media to look for a story. The story right now is Carlos & Novak. Last year, it was Rafa against everybody. 2021, it was kind of a triangle with Novak, Daniil, & myself. It’s… <a href="https://t.co/BG2fMBa3vO">pic.twitter.com/BG2fMBa3vO</a></p>— The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) <a href="https://twitter.com/TheTennisLetter/status/1697645632532729875?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 1, 2023</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>