🔵🔴 Barça director Deco: “Bayern want Ronald Araújo? We are not considering selling him. He’s not for sale”.



“He’s one of the key players for Barça future”.



"We want him to be happy and this is shown on a day-to-day basis. There's nothing to talk about", told Movistar.