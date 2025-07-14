O Atlético-MG iniciou as vendas de ingressos para os três próximos jogos na Arena MRV. A comercialização iniciou-se na manhã desta segunda-feira (14). Confira os preços abaixo.

continua após a publicidade

➡️ Tudo sobre o Galo agora no WhatsApp. Siga o nosso canal Lance! Atlético-MG

Os ingressos que estão sendo comercializados são para os jogos contra o Bucaramanga, pela Sul-Americana, no dia 24 deste mês, contra o Bragantino, no dia 3 de agosto, pelo Brasileirão, e contra o Flamengo, pela Copa do Brasil, no dia 6 de agosto.

Os ingressos estão sendo comercializados no site do Galo na Veia, clique aqui para acessar.

Galo x Atlético Bucaramanga – 24/07/2025 – 21h30

PREÇOS JÁ COM DESCONTOS PARA SÓCIOS (VÁLIDOS SOMENTE NA VENDA ON-LINE)

Inter Sul (Portões 11 e 15)

GNV Forte e Vingador / Internacional: R$ 27,00

GNV Preto: R$ 31,50

GNV Prata: R$ 36,00

GNV Branco / Clubes: R$ 40,50

Inteira: R$ 90,00

continua após a publicidade

Inter Norte (Portão 6)

GNV Forte e Vingador / Internacional: R$ 30,90

GNV Preto: R$ 36,05

GNV Prata: R$ 41,20

GNV Branco / Clubes: R$ 46,35

Inteira: R$ 103,00

Inter Leste (Portão 12)

GNV Forte e Vingador / Internacional: R$ 33,90

GNV Preto: R$ 39,55

GNV Prata: R$ 45,20

GNV Branco / Clubes: R$ 50,85

Inteira: R$ 113,00

continua após a publicidade

Inter Leste Premium (Portão 5)

GNV Forte e Vingador / Internacional: R$ 45,00

GNV Preto: R$ 52,50

GNV Prata: R$ 60,00

GNV Branco / Clubes: R$ 67,50

Inteira: R$ 150,00

Inter Oeste (Portão 14)

GNV Forte e Vingador / Internacional: R$ 57,90

GNV Preto: R$ 67,55

GNV Prata: R$ 77,20

GNV Branco / Clubes: R$ 86,85

Inteira: R$ 193,00

Inter Oeste Premium (Portão 14)

GNV Forte e Vingador / Internacional: R$ 72,00

GNV Preto: R$ 84,00

GNV Prata: R$ 96,00

GNV Branco / Clubes: R$ 108,00

Inteira: R$ 240,00

Brahma Norte (Portão 4)

GNV Forte e Vingador / Internacional: R$ 42,60

GNV Preto: R$ 49,70

GNV Prata: R$ 56,80

GNV Branco / Clubes: R$ 63,90

Inteira: R$ 142,00

Brahma Sul (Portão 13)

GNV Forte e Vingador / Internacional: R$ 50,40

GNV Preto: R$ 58,80

GNV Prata: R$ 67,20

GNV Branco / Clubes: R$ 75,60

Inteira: R$ 168,00

Brahma Leste (Portões 7, 8 e 10)

GNV Forte e Vingador / Internacional: R$ 154,20

GNV Preto: R$ 179,90

GNV Prata: R$ 205,60

GNV Branco / Clubes: R$ 231,30

Inteira: R$ 514,00

Brahma Leste Premium (Portões 7, 8 e 10)

GNV Forte e Vingador / Internacional: R$ 204,60

GNV Preto: R$ 238,70

GNV Prata: R$ 272,80

GNV Branco / Clubes: R$ 306,90

Inteira: R$ 682,00

Brahma Oeste (Portões 2, 3 e 16)

GNV Forte e Vingador / Internacional: R$ 214,50

GNV Preto: R$ 250,25

GNV Prata: R$ 286,00

GNV Branco / Clubes: R$ 321,75

Inteira: R$ 715,00

Lounge Leste (Portão 1): R$ 350,00

Lounge Oeste (Portão 1): R$ 300,00

Camarote Adicional (Portão 1): R$ 500,00

Galo x Bragantino – 03/08/2025 – 18h30

PREÇOS JÁ COM DESCONTOS PARA SÓCIOS (VÁLIDOS SOMENTE NA VENDA ON-LINE)

Inter Sul (Portões 11 e 15)

GNV Forte e Vingador / Internacional: R$ 27,00

GNV Preto: R$ 31,50

GNV Prata: R$ 36,00

GNV Branco / Clubes: R$ 40,50

Inteira: R$ 90,00

Inter Norte (Portão 6)

GNV Forte e Vingador / Internacional: R$ 30,90

GNV Preto: R$ 36,05

GNV Prata: R$ 41,20

GNV Branco / Clubes: R$ 46,35

Inteira: R$ 103,00

Inter Leste (Portão 12)

GNV Forte e Vingador / Internacional: R$ 33,90

GNV Preto: R$ 39,55

GNV Prata: R$ 45,20

GNV Branco / Clubes: R$ 50,85

Inteira: R$ 113,00

Inter Leste Premium (Portão 5)

GNV Forte e Vingador / Internacional: R$ 45,00

GNV Preto: R$ 52,50

GNV Prata: R$ 60,00

GNV Branco / Clubes: R$ 67,50

Inteira: R$ 150,00

Inter Oeste (Portão 14)

GNV Forte e Vingador / Internacional: R$ 57,90

GNV Preto: R$ 67,55

GNV Prata: R$ 77,20

GNV Branco / Clubes: R$ 86,85

Inteira: R$ 193,00

Inter Oeste Premium (Portão 14)

GNV Forte e Vingador / Internacional: R$ 72,00

GNV Preto: R$ 84,00

GNV Prata: R$ 96,00

GNV Branco / Clubes: R$ 108,00

Inteira: R$ 240,00

Brahma Norte (Portão 4)

GNV Forte e Vingador / Internacional: R$ 42,60

GNV Preto: R$ 49,70

GNV Prata: R$ 56,80

GNV Branco / Clubes: R$ 63,90

Inteira: R$ 142,00

Brahma Sul (Portão 13)

GNV Forte e Vingador / Internacional: R$ 50,40

GNV Preto: R$ 58,80

GNV Prata: R$ 67,20

GNV Branco / Clubes: R$ 75,60

Inteira: R$ 168,00

Brahma Leste (Portões 7, 8 e 10)

GNV Forte e Vingador / Internacional: R$ 154,20

GNV Preto: R$ 179,90

GNV Prata: R$ 205,60

GNV Branco / Clubes: R$ 231,30

Inteira: R$ 514,00

Brahma Leste Premium (Portões 7, 8 e 10)

GNV Forte e Vingador / Internacional: R$ 204,60

GNV Preto: R$ 238,70

GNV Prata: R$ 272,80

GNV Branco / Clubes: R$ 306,90

Inteira: R$ 682,00

Brahma Oeste (Portões 2, 3 e 16)

GNV Forte e Vingador / Internacional: R$ 214,50

GNV Preto: R$ 250,25

GNV Prata: R$ 286,00

GNV Branco / Clubes: R$ 321,75

Inteira: R$ 715,00

Lounge Oeste (Portão 1): R$ 300,00

Lounge Leste (Portão 1): R$ 350,00

Camarote Adicional (Portão 1): R$ 500,00

Galo x Flamengo – 06/08/2025 – 21h30

PREÇOS JÁ COM DESCONTOS PARA SÓCIOS (VÁLIDOS SOMENTE NA VENDA ON-LINE)

Inter Sul (Portões 11 e 15)

GNV Forte e Vingador / Internacional: R$ 63,30

GNV Preto: R$ 73,85

GNV Prata: R$ 84,40

GNV Branco / Clubes: R$ 94,95

Inteira: R$ 211,00

Inter Norte (Portão 6)

GNV Forte e Vingador / Internacional: R$ 72,00

GNV Preto: R$ 84,00

GNV Prata: R$ 96,00

GNV Branco / Clubes: R$ 108,00

Inteira: R$ 240,00

Inter Leste (Portão 12)

GNV Forte e Vingador / Internacional: R$ 79,20

GNV Preto: R$ 92,40

GNV Prata: R$ 105,60

GNV Branco / Clubes: R$ 118,80

Inteira: R$ 264,00

Inter Leste Premium (Portão 5)

GNV Forte e Vingador / Internacional: R$ 105,00

GNV Preto: R$ 122,50

GNV Prata: R$ 140,00

GNV Branco / Clubes: R$ 157,50

Inteira: R$ 350,00

Inter Oeste (Portão 14)

GNV Forte e Vingador / Internacional: R$ 135,30

GNV Preto: R$ 157,85

GNV Prata: R$ 180,40

GNV Branco / Clubes: R$ 202,95

Inteira: R$ 451,00

Inter Oeste Premium (Portão 14)

GNV Forte e Vingador / Internacional: R$ 168,30

GNV Preto: R$ 196,35

GNV Prata: R$ 224,40

GNV Branco / Clubes: R$ 252,45

Inteira: R$ 561,00

Brahma Norte (Portão 4)

GNV Forte e Vingador / Internacional: R$ 99,60

GNV Preto: R$ 116,20

GNV Prata: R$ 132,80

GNV Branco / Clubes: R$ 149,40

Inteira: R$ 332,00

Brahma Sul (Portão 13)

GNV Forte e Vingador / Internacional: R$ 117,60

GNV Preto: R$ 137,20

GNV Prata: R$ 156,80

GNV Branco / Clubes: R$ 176,40

Inteira: R$ 392,00

Brahma Leste (Portões 7, 8 e 10)

GNV Forte e Vingador / Internacional: R$ 257,10

GNV Preto: R$ 299,95

GNV Prata: R$ 342,80

GNV Branco / Clubes: R$ 385,65

Inteira: R$ 857,00

Brahma Leste Premium (Portões 7, 8 e 10)

GNV Forte e Vingador / Internacional: R$ 341,10

GNV Preto: R$ 397,95

GNV Prata: R$ 454,80

GNV Branco / Clubes: R$ 511,65

Inteira: R$ 1.137,00

Brahma Oeste (Portões 2, 3 e 16)

GNV Forte e Vingador / Internacional: R$ 500,10

GNV Preto: R$ 583,45

GNV Prata: R$ 666,80

GNV Branco / Clubes: R$ 750,15

Inteira: R$ 1.667,00

Lounge Oeste (Portão 1): R$ 400,00

Lounge Leste (Portão 1): R$ 450,00

Camarote Adicional (Portão 1): R$ 600,00