Atlético-MG inicia venda de ingressos para próximos jogos na Arena MRV
Galo terá maratona de jogos na temporada
O Atlético-MG iniciou as vendas de ingressos para os três próximos jogos na Arena MRV. A comercialização iniciou-se na manhã desta segunda-feira (14). Confira os preços abaixo.
➡️ Tudo sobre o Galo agora no WhatsApp. Siga o nosso canal Lance! Atlético-MG
Os ingressos que estão sendo comercializados são para os jogos contra o Bucaramanga, pela Sul-Americana, no dia 24 deste mês, contra o Bragantino, no dia 3 de agosto, pelo Brasileirão, e contra o Flamengo, pela Copa do Brasil, no dia 6 de agosto.
Os ingressos estão sendo comercializados no site do Galo na Veia, clique aqui para acessar.
Galo x Atlético Bucaramanga – 24/07/2025 – 21h30
PREÇOS JÁ COM DESCONTOS PARA SÓCIOS (VÁLIDOS SOMENTE NA VENDA ON-LINE)
Inter Sul (Portões 11 e 15)
GNV Forte e Vingador / Internacional: R$ 27,00
GNV Preto: R$ 31,50
GNV Prata: R$ 36,00
GNV Branco / Clubes: R$ 40,50
Inteira: R$ 90,00
Inter Norte (Portão 6)
GNV Forte e Vingador / Internacional: R$ 30,90
GNV Preto: R$ 36,05
GNV Prata: R$ 41,20
GNV Branco / Clubes: R$ 46,35
Inteira: R$ 103,00
Inter Leste (Portão 12)
GNV Forte e Vingador / Internacional: R$ 33,90
GNV Preto: R$ 39,55
GNV Prata: R$ 45,20
GNV Branco / Clubes: R$ 50,85
Inteira: R$ 113,00
Inter Leste Premium (Portão 5)
GNV Forte e Vingador / Internacional: R$ 45,00
GNV Preto: R$ 52,50
GNV Prata: R$ 60,00
GNV Branco / Clubes: R$ 67,50
Inteira: R$ 150,00
Inter Oeste (Portão 14)
GNV Forte e Vingador / Internacional: R$ 57,90
GNV Preto: R$ 67,55
GNV Prata: R$ 77,20
GNV Branco / Clubes: R$ 86,85
Inteira: R$ 193,00
Inter Oeste Premium (Portão 14)
GNV Forte e Vingador / Internacional: R$ 72,00
GNV Preto: R$ 84,00
GNV Prata: R$ 96,00
GNV Branco / Clubes: R$ 108,00
Inteira: R$ 240,00
Brahma Norte (Portão 4)
GNV Forte e Vingador / Internacional: R$ 42,60
GNV Preto: R$ 49,70
GNV Prata: R$ 56,80
GNV Branco / Clubes: R$ 63,90
Inteira: R$ 142,00
Brahma Sul (Portão 13)
GNV Forte e Vingador / Internacional: R$ 50,40
GNV Preto: R$ 58,80
GNV Prata: R$ 67,20
GNV Branco / Clubes: R$ 75,60
Inteira: R$ 168,00
Brahma Leste (Portões 7, 8 e 10)
GNV Forte e Vingador / Internacional: R$ 154,20
GNV Preto: R$ 179,90
GNV Prata: R$ 205,60
GNV Branco / Clubes: R$ 231,30
Inteira: R$ 514,00
Brahma Leste Premium (Portões 7, 8 e 10)
GNV Forte e Vingador / Internacional: R$ 204,60
GNV Preto: R$ 238,70
GNV Prata: R$ 272,80
GNV Branco / Clubes: R$ 306,90
Inteira: R$ 682,00
Brahma Oeste (Portões 2, 3 e 16)
GNV Forte e Vingador / Internacional: R$ 214,50
GNV Preto: R$ 250,25
GNV Prata: R$ 286,00
GNV Branco / Clubes: R$ 321,75
Inteira: R$ 715,00
Lounge Leste (Portão 1): R$ 350,00
Lounge Oeste (Portão 1): R$ 300,00
Camarote Adicional (Portão 1): R$ 500,00
Galo x Bragantino – 03/08/2025 – 18h30
PREÇOS JÁ COM DESCONTOS PARA SÓCIOS (VÁLIDOS SOMENTE NA VENDA ON-LINE)
Inter Sul (Portões 11 e 15)
GNV Forte e Vingador / Internacional: R$ 27,00
GNV Preto: R$ 31,50
GNV Prata: R$ 36,00
GNV Branco / Clubes: R$ 40,50
Inteira: R$ 90,00
Inter Norte (Portão 6)
GNV Forte e Vingador / Internacional: R$ 30,90
GNV Preto: R$ 36,05
GNV Prata: R$ 41,20
GNV Branco / Clubes: R$ 46,35
Inteira: R$ 103,00
Inter Leste (Portão 12)
GNV Forte e Vingador / Internacional: R$ 33,90
GNV Preto: R$ 39,55
GNV Prata: R$ 45,20
GNV Branco / Clubes: R$ 50,85
Inteira: R$ 113,00
Inter Leste Premium (Portão 5)
GNV Forte e Vingador / Internacional: R$ 45,00
GNV Preto: R$ 52,50
GNV Prata: R$ 60,00
GNV Branco / Clubes: R$ 67,50
Inteira: R$ 150,00
Inter Oeste (Portão 14)
GNV Forte e Vingador / Internacional: R$ 57,90
GNV Preto: R$ 67,55
GNV Prata: R$ 77,20
GNV Branco / Clubes: R$ 86,85
Inteira: R$ 193,00
Inter Oeste Premium (Portão 14)
GNV Forte e Vingador / Internacional: R$ 72,00
GNV Preto: R$ 84,00
GNV Prata: R$ 96,00
GNV Branco / Clubes: R$ 108,00
Inteira: R$ 240,00
Brahma Norte (Portão 4)
GNV Forte e Vingador / Internacional: R$ 42,60
GNV Preto: R$ 49,70
GNV Prata: R$ 56,80
GNV Branco / Clubes: R$ 63,90
Inteira: R$ 142,00
Brahma Sul (Portão 13)
GNV Forte e Vingador / Internacional: R$ 50,40
GNV Preto: R$ 58,80
GNV Prata: R$ 67,20
GNV Branco / Clubes: R$ 75,60
Inteira: R$ 168,00
Brahma Leste (Portões 7, 8 e 10)
GNV Forte e Vingador / Internacional: R$ 154,20
GNV Preto: R$ 179,90
GNV Prata: R$ 205,60
GNV Branco / Clubes: R$ 231,30
Inteira: R$ 514,00
Brahma Leste Premium (Portões 7, 8 e 10)
GNV Forte e Vingador / Internacional: R$ 204,60
GNV Preto: R$ 238,70
GNV Prata: R$ 272,80
GNV Branco / Clubes: R$ 306,90
Inteira: R$ 682,00
Brahma Oeste (Portões 2, 3 e 16)
GNV Forte e Vingador / Internacional: R$ 214,50
GNV Preto: R$ 250,25
GNV Prata: R$ 286,00
GNV Branco / Clubes: R$ 321,75
Inteira: R$ 715,00
Lounge Oeste (Portão 1): R$ 300,00
Lounge Leste (Portão 1): R$ 350,00
Camarote Adicional (Portão 1): R$ 500,00
Galo x Flamengo – 06/08/2025 – 21h30
PREÇOS JÁ COM DESCONTOS PARA SÓCIOS (VÁLIDOS SOMENTE NA VENDA ON-LINE)
Inter Sul (Portões 11 e 15)
GNV Forte e Vingador / Internacional: R$ 63,30
GNV Preto: R$ 73,85
GNV Prata: R$ 84,40
GNV Branco / Clubes: R$ 94,95
Inteira: R$ 211,00
Inter Norte (Portão 6)
GNV Forte e Vingador / Internacional: R$ 72,00
GNV Preto: R$ 84,00
GNV Prata: R$ 96,00
GNV Branco / Clubes: R$ 108,00
Inteira: R$ 240,00
Inter Leste (Portão 12)
GNV Forte e Vingador / Internacional: R$ 79,20
GNV Preto: R$ 92,40
GNV Prata: R$ 105,60
GNV Branco / Clubes: R$ 118,80
Inteira: R$ 264,00
Inter Leste Premium (Portão 5)
GNV Forte e Vingador / Internacional: R$ 105,00
GNV Preto: R$ 122,50
GNV Prata: R$ 140,00
GNV Branco / Clubes: R$ 157,50
Inteira: R$ 350,00
Inter Oeste (Portão 14)
GNV Forte e Vingador / Internacional: R$ 135,30
GNV Preto: R$ 157,85
GNV Prata: R$ 180,40
GNV Branco / Clubes: R$ 202,95
Inteira: R$ 451,00
Inter Oeste Premium (Portão 14)
GNV Forte e Vingador / Internacional: R$ 168,30
GNV Preto: R$ 196,35
GNV Prata: R$ 224,40
GNV Branco / Clubes: R$ 252,45
Inteira: R$ 561,00
Brahma Norte (Portão 4)
GNV Forte e Vingador / Internacional: R$ 99,60
GNV Preto: R$ 116,20
GNV Prata: R$ 132,80
GNV Branco / Clubes: R$ 149,40
Inteira: R$ 332,00
Brahma Sul (Portão 13)
GNV Forte e Vingador / Internacional: R$ 117,60
GNV Preto: R$ 137,20
GNV Prata: R$ 156,80
GNV Branco / Clubes: R$ 176,40
Inteira: R$ 392,00
Brahma Leste (Portões 7, 8 e 10)
GNV Forte e Vingador / Internacional: R$ 257,10
GNV Preto: R$ 299,95
GNV Prata: R$ 342,80
GNV Branco / Clubes: R$ 385,65
Inteira: R$ 857,00
Brahma Leste Premium (Portões 7, 8 e 10)
GNV Forte e Vingador / Internacional: R$ 341,10
GNV Preto: R$ 397,95
GNV Prata: R$ 454,80
GNV Branco / Clubes: R$ 511,65
Inteira: R$ 1.137,00
Brahma Oeste (Portões 2, 3 e 16)
GNV Forte e Vingador / Internacional: R$ 500,10
GNV Preto: R$ 583,45
GNV Prata: R$ 666,80
GNV Branco / Clubes: R$ 750,15
Inteira: R$ 1.667,00
Lounge Oeste (Portão 1): R$ 400,00
Lounge Leste (Portão 1): R$ 450,00
Camarote Adicional (Portão 1): R$ 600,00
